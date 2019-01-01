'Wilfried Zaha dominated us' - Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake
Getty
Wilfried Zaha was a handful for Bournemouth as Crystal Palace secured a 5-3 win in their season-ending game on Sunday, according to Nathan Ake.
Zaha provided two assists and Ake highlighted the punishment served to them by the 26-year-old.
“Everyone knows how good he is, especially on Sunday," Ake told the Daily Echo.
“When we lose the ball, on the counter-attack he’s a dangerous threat.
“We knew that, but obviously you could see he dominated the game.”
Zaha finished the season with 10 goals to help Crystal Palace to 12th position, amassing a record 49 points.
Next up, he will look to help Cote d'Ivoire at the Africa Cup of Nations which starts on June 21.
The Elephants are in Group D with South Africa, Morocco and Namibia.