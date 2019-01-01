Wilfred Ndidi: Leicester City should have defeated Chelsea

The Nigeria international is not satisfied with the Foxes’ stalemate against Frank Lampard’s men at Stamford Bridge

Wilfred Ndidi believes should have claimed the three points against in their Premier League game on Sunday.

The Foxes played out a 1-1 stalemate with Frank Lampard’s men in their first away game of the season at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors clawed their way back into the game after Mason Mount’s opener for the Blues only seven minutes into the encounter.

Ndidi, whose mistake led to the Blues’ goal, redeemed himself in the 66th minute, heading home James Maddison's cross to draw his side level.

The combative Nigerian midfielder feels the Foxes deserved to win the game following their impressive performance in the second half of the tie.

“It’s a mixed feeling for me because in the first half we were not up to it,” Ndidi told LCFC TV.

“We tried to come back in the second half, with better spirit and we tried to push forward. As I said, it was a mixed feeling because we should have got the three points even after the first half.

“We’re not here to compete, we’re here to contend. All of the guys have a good spirit and we know what we want this season.

“Getting this point, we’re not really happy, we’re kind of sad because we dominated the second half which could have brought a better result for us.”

The international, who is delighted with the Foxes’ performances in the second half of their meeting with the Blues, is hoping his side can repeat similar showing in their next game.

“We’re really pleased. I keep saying, the first half was really bad. I feel bad about it,” he continued.

“There’s lots of positives for us in the second half. We’ll try to take it to the next game because we know we can actually do it.”

Leicester City will next slug it out with newly-promoted side on Saturday, August 24.