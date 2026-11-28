Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Three games without a win. Severely depleted and down to 10 men for much of the match, Bayern Munich could only draw 0-0 away to Hamburg. Here are the Bayern player ratings.

A draw against 1. FC Köln, defeat away to Lille and debate surrounding Jamal Musiala, who is sidelined yet again with a torn muscle fibre . Then came injuries to Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari and Harry Kane. Bayern travelled to Hamburg short on players and emotionally drained.

Vincent Kompany surprisingly named Sacha Boey, Bara Ndiaye and Noah Codjo-Evora in the starting line-up . Bayern dominated for long spells but created few chances. Joshua Kimmich received a straight red card in the 44th minute for an unnecessary act of violent conduct .

Borussia Dortmund can move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a win against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Read the match report from Bayern Munich's visit to Hamburg here.

Related Topics

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Jonas Urbig

Produced perhaps the most bizarre save of his career so far. In the 48th minute, Urbig feared, without good reason, that Stanisic's clearance towards his own goal might count as a deliberate back-pass. Rather than use his hands, he headed the ball over the bar just before it crossed the line. Urbig dealt more conventionally with an audacious free-kick from Albert Grönbaek (45+1) and a close-range effort from Sebastiaan Bornauws (49). Rating: 2.5.

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Sacha Boey

Made his first start of the season after five brief substitute appearances. Boey worked hard, but his lack of match practice showed. Rating: 4.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Min-Jae Kim

Solid defensively, notably when he made an important challenge on Patson Daka after the forward had broken through (23). Kim contributed in attack too: he sent Ndiaye through brilliantly before his chance in the 19th minute, then dribbled spectacularly into the opposition penalty area in the 60th. Rating: 2.

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Jonathan Tah

Came into the starting line-up for Dayot Upamecano. Far less conspicuous than his central defensive partner Kim, but solid nonetheless. Rating: 3.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Josip Stanisic

Continued to alternate between the two sides of defence, starting on the left again against HSV. His clearance towards his own goal in the 48th minute prompted Urbig's headed save. In the 63rd, Stanisic was fortunate to escape punishment for kicking Rössing-Lelesiit. Rating: 4.

IMAGO

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich nearly scored directly from a corner in the fourth minute. He tried to drive Bayern forward but provided no decisive spark. Shortly before half-time, a completely unnecessary lapse earned him a straight red card: Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit gave Kimmich a slight shove, and Kimmich pulled him to the ground by his hair. Rating: 6.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Tom Bischof

A driving force in the midfield double pivot. Bischof had by far the most touches of any Bayern player, won plenty of challenges and played several passes that opened up the game. Rating: 3.

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Lennart Karl

His dip in form is becoming increasingly puzzling . Karl struggled on the right wing against HSV, just as he had against Köln and Lille. He came off in the 52nd minute, apparently because of hip problems. Rating: 5.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Aleksandar Pavlovic

Saw plenty of the ball but made little impact in the No.10 role. Rating: 4.

IMAGO

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Bara Ndiaye

The 18-year-old Senegalese player had previously made two appearances totalling four minutes this season. Against HSV, Ndiaye made his first start in the unfamiliar position of left wing. He found space in the penalty area in the 19th minute, but a defender blocked his shot. Otherwise quiet, he came off at half-time. Rating: 4.5.

Advertisement

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Noah Codjo-Evora

After unsuccessful experiments with Karl, Bischof and Konrad Laimer, Kompany gave Noah Codjo-Evora his first start up front against HSV. The 19-year-old attacking prospect repeatedly made himself available but struggled to get into the game. Apart from a shot in the ninth minute, he made little impact. Rating: 5.

Bayern Munich ratings vs HSV: Substitutes

Luis Diaz: Came on for Ndiaye at half-time for his second substitute appearance since recovering from a torn muscle bundle. Diaz took up a position on the left wing and brought a little more life to Bayern's attack. Rating: 3.5.

Advertisement

Konrad Laimer: Replaced Karl in the 52nd minute and played on the right wing, but had to come off in the 87th after picking up a knock. Rating: 4.

Nathaniel Brown: Came on for Laimer shortly before the end. No rating.