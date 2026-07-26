According to information from Sky, Diomande has now also reached an agreement with Real Madrid over a move in the current transfer window. There is said to be a verbal agreement in place over a contract until 2031 with Los Blancos.

Reports had previously claimed the 19-year-old had also agreed terms with PSG, and there too a contract until 2031 is apparently ready to be signed. The French side had long been seen as favourites to land him before Real and, it is understood, Manchester City entered the race.

PSG, unlike Los Blancos and the Sky Blues, are yet to approach Leipzig with an offer. According to Sky information, Man City have verbally told the Bulls they are willing to put 100 million euros on the table for Diomande, while in Madrid's case a base fee of 90 million euros plus 10 million euros in bonus payments is being discussed.

From the Bundesliga club's point of view, though, both offers fall short, with the Saxony side said to have set an asking price of 150 million euros for the attacking player.

RB Leipzig already rejected Liverpool offer

Whether any of the three clubs are willing to pay that remains to be seen. PSG allegedly want to outbid their rivals' offers and go all in in the battle for the 19-year-old. At the same time, RB are in all likelihood not going to settle for anything less than the demanded sum.

Leipzig do not want to let Diomande go after only one year, and the Saxony side are said to have already rejected an offer from Liverpool worth around 100 million euros in total, similar to what Real and City are now offering.

Diomande is still under contract in Leipzig until 2030. RB would likely like to hand the Ivorian a new deal on improved terms to increase the chances of him staying. Last summer, Leipzig paid 20 million euros in transfer fee to CD Leganes, and Diomande made a flying start in his first Bundesliga year.

Across all competitions, he recorded 15 goals and 11 assists in 46 appearances. At the World Cup, Diomande then became a regular starter for Ivory Coast, registering one assist in four tournament appearances. The Ivorians were knocked out in the round of 32 by Norway, losing narrowly 2-1 to Erling Haaland and Co.