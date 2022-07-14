Wil Kaizer Chiefs miss out on the Super League?

Amakhosi are one of Africa’s biggest clubs, but are they destined to miss out on Caf’s new competition?

Confederation of African Football president Dr Patrice Motsepe announced at the start of July that Caf were advancing apace with plans to launch an inaugural African Super League.

The tournament is scheduled to begin in August 2023, and while many of the details will only be revealed next month, the competition is set to bring together Africa’s finest clubs on the stage that is intended to succeed where the Caf Champions League has—largely—failed.

The ambitious project, which is backed wholeheartedly by Fifa president Gianni Infantino, will bring with it many questions and conundrums, as Caf attempt to appeal to the many national federations while providing a product which is appealing to broadcasters and sponsors.

Motsepe and Infantino will also have to find a balance between designing a tournament that contains the best teams in the continent—who are predominantly from North Africa—and one which truly represents the whole of Africa.

As yet, it hasn’t been revealed how the initial field of 24 teams will be identified, although indications are that Caf will rely on their five-year ranking, which classes teams based on their continental coefficient over the previous five seasons.

BackpagePix

This could make things tricky for Kaizer Chiefs, one of the continent’s biggest football establishments.

Amakhosi are doubtless one of the great names of South African soccer, and not least because of their reported 40 million-strong fanbase across the continent’s south.

They’re multi-time South African champions, although it’s important to acknowledge that they haven’t conquered their domestic championship in seven years.

Similarly, while they did enjoy continental success in 2001—winning the African Cup Winners’ Cup—they’ve never won the biggest prize of all, having come tantalisingly close when they were defeated finalists in 2021.

From Motsepe’s point of view, it’s imperative they make the Super League considering the clout they would bring to the table, and the value that their Soweto Derby meeting with Orlando Pirates would have for the new product.

As things stand, heading into the 2022-23 season, they’re also appearing well placed to make the cut, as they find themselves 18th in the Caf five-year ranking.

backpagepix

If the Super League’s 24 teams were to be drawn up now, then Amakhosi—depending on Caf’s exact tournament structure—appear well placed to be included.

However, here’s the rub.

The Glamour Boys haven’t qualified for next year’s continental competitions after finishing fifth in the PSL.

While they amassed 47 points—the same as third-placed Royal AM—an inferior goal difference means that Chiefs will miss out on continental competition altogether for the season ahead.

Beyond being a humiliation for a club of their stature, it also means that they won’t be able to improve their coefficient over the next 12 months.

It also opens the door for the teams currently below them in Caf’s five-year ranking to improve their own coefficients and therefore climb in the rankings…potentially overhauling Chiefs in the progress.

Should that happen, Chiefs would be unable to do anything but watch their advantageous position be frittered away.

Following up progress to the Caf Champions League final by failing to even finish in the top four in the PSL is a bitter failure for Amakhosi…they just have to hope it doesn’t end up costing them when the field for the Super League is drawn up.