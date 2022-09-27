Former South Africa skipper Aaron Mokoena has backed coach Hugo Broos’ decision not to select Andile Jali for the national team.

Belgian coach not relenting on Jali

Changes mind about Zwane and justified his decision

Calls growing for Jali to be considered for national duty

WHAT HAPPENED? Jali continues to be overlooked despite Broos changing his mind about the midfielder’s Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Themba Zwane. Following an outcry over the snubbing of Zwane, Broos had a change of heart and picked the attacker for the international friendly games against Sierra Leone and Botswana. Zwane responded by grabbing a brace in the 4-0 win over the Leone stars. Jali has himself remained composed despite being shunned. But debate still rages on over his continued snubbing amid calls for Broos to make another selection U-turn.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We just need to understand that Broos is Belgian and those people are aggressive and at times it is all about understanding what culture they come from,” said Mokoena as per Sowetan Live.

“Some statements that he made for me makes sense. We need to prepare for the future. When it comes to Andile Jali, he played in Belgium and he played under his nose.

“That's why he felt that he didn't need him because he saw him play in that country and he didn’t do well. When it comes to Themba Zwane, he came out again to say he looked around and he never found a better player than Mshishi, especially as young blood.

“So that’s why he had to call him and see him closer and hopefully, he can do what he is doing at Sundowns. So we just need to support him, but again, it is important for people like us to come closer to these players and make them understand how important it is to wear the national team colours. I mean, everyone wants to beat Bafana when we play out there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos could still make a U-turn on Jali just like he did with Zwane. Jali is a year younger than Zwane and could still have a place in the national team and prove Broos wrong, irrespective of what the coach saw of him in his time in Belgium.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

backpagepix

backpagepix

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR JALI? Jali has been consistent in his performances for Sundowns and that is what has triggered all the calls for him to be reconsidered for the national team. If he continues with the good form for Sundowns, Broos might be forced to change his mind.