Why Zinnbauer’s Orlando Pirates resignation makes little sense

The German coach's resignation came after the Buccaneers lost 2-1 to Swallows FC in an MTN8 quarter-final clash last weekend

Coming so early in the season, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer’s resignation took most of the South African soccer fraternity by surprise.

“Unfortunately, my time at the Club has come to an end. I have enjoyed my time here and would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the supporters,” Zinnbauer was quoted saying on the official Pirates website.

“I have spent the last two years away from my family and for this reason I have decided to hand in my resignation. I would like to wish the Club and its supporters all the best for the future.”



One can unpick quite a bit from this, both what was said, and also what was not said.

For starters, the sentence “unfortunately, my time at the Club has come to an end,” is rather vague.

The explanation that he wanted to be back with his family simply does not make sense – why quit one match into the season, after two months of pre-season preparation?

At best he’s trying to hide the real reasons and at worst, it’s selfish from the point of view that it leaves the team in disarray, and should a new head coach be appointed from the outside, he would have to start from scratch, several weeks into the new season.

If Zinnbauer felt the need to go home, he should have done it after last season, or stuck it out until the end of the current campaign. His feelings could not have changed overnight, unless perhaps there was some kind of family emergency, but this was not implied at all in the statement.

There had to be more to the story.

Top win record

There are a number of factors which make the whole scenario around Zinnbauer’s exit an intriguing one.

For one thing, the German won the MTN8 final last season to end a six-year wait for silverware.

Granted, the MTN8 is not as prestigious as the other trophies in that it only takes winning three or four games.

With that said, Zinnbauer’s Points Per Game average of 1.84 is the third best any Bucs coach has managed this century – Augusto Palacios clocked in at 1.88 points per game while Julio Leal achieved 2.07.

But Leal was in charge for only 28 matches and Palacios was only at the helm for 16 games. Zinnbauer’s average was calculated from 68 fixtures.

However, despite relative success, he never won over the supporters, and it was largely felt that Pirates have been under-performing and not heading in the right direction.

Behind-the-scenes challenges?

At almost every club, there is far more than meets the eye – while the head coach or manager is the one in the public eye, he does not always have the final say on all matters related to the team.

Certainly some of the decisions made by Zinnbauer appeared strange (and were regularly questioned by the fans) – both in terms of signings made, as well as in team selection and playing style.

It’s feasible perhaps that this contributed to him losing his job. It’s also possible that there were points of disagreement or personality clashes between Zinnbauer and his employers, which made him feel his position was unattenable.

What is known is that Pirates are set to appoint a seventh coach since Eric Tinkler left in June 2016, just five years ago.



It will always be difficult to develop a successful team in such an environment – Mamelodi Sundowns under Pitso Mosimane are a great example of what can happen when there is coaching stability and longevity.