Why we can expect Orlando Pirates to go from strength to strength

In all departments, the Sea Robbers are stocked with quality and will be feeling confident about challenging for the remaining trophies up for grabs

supporters have many reasons to celebrate after the club ended a six-year trophy drought and now turn their focus to the remaining trophies on offer.

After a series of lost cup finals over the past six years, Pirates finally ended the jinx by beating Bloemfontein 2-1 in the 2020 MTN8 final, which took place at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

That win might just be the spark which the club needed to get them closer to their glory days of a decade ago, when under coach Ruud Krol, Pirates won two successive trebles – the domestic league and two cup trophies, in two successive seasons.

It would, of course, be premature to assume that Bucs are going to go on and conquer all this season, but, there is room for optimism.

Importantly, if one looks at the entire Pirates squad, there is quality throughout all positions and there are no obvious weaknesses.

With a lot of new players brought in ahead of the season, settling into a rhythm was the one challenge they had, but now three months in, and following the MTN8 final win, the team does indeed seem to be gelling.

Overcoming injuries

The Sea Robbers have not been without their injury problems this season, especially up front amongst their forwards and attacking midfielders.

Thembinkosi Lorch was sidelined for a month and Gabadinho Mhango, joint top goalscorer in the Premier Soccer League ( ) last season, has barely played this term, due to injury, yet Bucs have still found a way to score goals and win matches.

With Tshegofatso Mabasa also back from injury, and Zakhele Lepasa making rapid strides and now with Mhango back in the picture, Bucs have some good firepower upfront.

That’s without taking into account the newly-signed DR Congo striker Jean-Marc Makusu, who is yet to make his debut.

And with the likes of Lorch, Vincent Pule, Deon Hotto and Fortune Makaringe also able to chip in with goals and assists from midfield, Pirates should not find it hard to score this season.

Leadership from the back

The Soweto giants also have plenty of cover in defence – as proven by the fact that club captain and central defender Happy Jele can barely get a game at the moment.

He’s been left out due to the arrival of Bafana Bafana skipper Thulani Hlatshwayo. And right at the back, goalkeeper Richard Ofori could prove instrumental over the course of the season in helping Bucs challenge for the league – as the saying often goes, ‘goals win games, but defences win leagues’.

Not only are Hlatshwayo and Ofori quality players, but they are also natural leaders and organisers, who will provide the team with stability and calm when the chips are down.

The coach

Last but not least, is the head coach Josef Zinnbauer. The German arrived without much of a successful track record, but now has the platform of the MTN8 win to give him confidence going forward.

Tactics and team selection aside, it’s Zinnbauer’s affable personality which could make him a hit at the club. It was easy to see the close bond he has with his players, when Saturday night’s celebrations, including inside the Pirates dressing room, were televised.

When a coach is able to strike the right balance between respect and approachability, it's usually a recipe for success.

Next up for Pirates after their cup final win is a league encounter with on Wednesday night at the Orlando Stadium.