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SPORTEL Monaco 2025 - Global Sports Media & Technology Convention - Day TwoGetty Images Entertainment
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Why was the post deleted? Tebas mocks the Higher Sports Council after it demanded an apology to Real Madrid

Real Madrid
J. Mourinho
LaLiga
Spain
Portugal

Is there an agreement with Mourinho?

Javier Tebas, the president of the Spanish league, has renewed his defence of himself after the storm kicked up by his comparison between the communication methods used by Real Madrid's television channel and the propaganda methods employed by Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister.

The LaLiga chief was hitting back at Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, the president of Spain's Higher Sports Council, who had told him to retract his remarks and apologise to Real Madrid.

In a new post on the X platform, Tebas insisted that his comparison was limited to propaganda methods and did not extend to Nazi ideology or Real Madrid's supporters.

He then went digging. Press articles, editorials and quotes from political officials, all of them invoking Goebbels to analyse or criticise communication methods, were lined up to back his position.

"What a coincidence that Mourinho and you should both come out talking about an apology, isn't it?" Tebas said. "It must be a case of extraordinary telepathy."

Tebas then deleted the post a little over an hour after publishing it on his account on the "X" network.

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