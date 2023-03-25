Why was Percy Tau's freekick for Bafana Bafana against Liberia disallowed?

GOAL analyses why Percy Tau's strike against Liberia in the 2023 Afcon qualifier staged at Orlando Stadium did not stand.

Tau's goal was disallowed

Booth explains the confusion

How Tau should have played

WHAT HAPPENED: With Bafana leading 2-0, referee Bamlak Tessema gave the hosts an indirect free-kick after an unintentional foul. Tau stepped up and took the set piece, but despite finding the back of the net, the goal did not stand.

The game eventually ended 2-2, with the fans unhappy after their team squandered many chances they had to score more goals.

WHY THE CONFUSION? Ex-Bafana defender Matthew Booth went on to explain why the Al Ahly attacker might have taken a direct free-kick.

"The referee rightly gave an indirect free-kick, the ball got caught under the defender’s legs and he gave up an indirect free-kick," the now 46-year-old stated.

"He raised his hand for an indirect freekick but then he lowered it unless the directive has changed...

"[Referee Tessema] should keep that hand up to make sure that everybody understands that it is indirect, and I think he even forgot because he went across to the linesman to remind him.

"It was indirect, of course, the ball didn’t touch any player on the way to the net, so it had to be called back."

Backpage

HOW INDIRECT FREE-KICKS SHOULD BE TAKEN: An indirect free-kick is taken from where the foul was taken.

As opposed to other set pieces, the kick taker is not allowed to touch the ball again until another player has touched it. In case the indirect kick goes into the goal without another player touching - like in Tau's case, a goal kick is awarded.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU AND BAFANA: It is not over for South Africa, a win away on Tuesday will seal their place in the 2023 finals in Ivory Coast.