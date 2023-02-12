Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro was sent for foul language directed at the referee during Bucs’ win over All Stars in the Nedbank Cup.

The assistant coach said his boss saw red over foul language

Riveiro was unhappy about certain decisions towards Pirates

Spanish tactician will be suspended for next week’s PSL match

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi said his boss paid the price for some not-so-good words towards the match officials.

Riveiro looked agitated following a decision in the 60th minute and directed his anger at the match officials, leading to referee Xola Sitela showing him a red card, which will see him out of the dugout for his side’s PSL clash against Maritzburg United.

Riveiro had seen his side struggle to break down Motsepe Foundation Championship side All Stars despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession but they broke the deadlock two minutes after his sending-off.

Second-half substitute Thembinkosi Lorch, returning to the side after several weeks out with a knee injury, inspired the Soweto giants to the win, starting the move for the first goal, before he applied the finish for the second, as the Buccaneers returned to winning ways.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “From what I heard from the officials, maybe the language that was used,” Ncikazi, who was on media duties in the absence of Riveiro, told SuperSport TV.

“I don’t know, what was said was not permissible in the field of play, that’s all they said. But I’m not sure what really happened.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win saw Pirates maintain their great record of going past the first round of the Nedbank Cup but they were made to sweat for it as the second-tier side threatened to eliminate them, especially in the first half.

Pirates will now hope to build on the victory as they seek to finish second in the PSL while the return of Lorch should give them a huge boost upfront for the rest of the season.

WHAT’S MORE? Ncikazi also explained the worries he had about whether his side would cope with the weather conditions.

“It was my biggest worry, more than the opponents, I was worried about the weather conditions when it was raining like it was raining,” he added.

“But I’m just excited that the players adapted, the players could suit to the conditions and we could score two goals, we could’ve scored more and I’m happy we’re into the next round, that’s important to me.”

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates take on Maritzburg United in the PSL on February 17.