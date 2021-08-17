Why TS Galaxy's Da Gama is happy to play Kaizer Chiefs in PSL opener

The tactician is anticipating a tough campaign but is confident his charges will pull through when they face Amakhosi at home

TS Galaxy coach Owen Da Gama is happy to start the new PSL campaign against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

Amakhosi are aiming at a positive outcome after getting eliminated from the MTN8 Cup last weekend, and while the Galaxy tactician is expecting a difficult encounter, he went on to express confidence that anything can happen in that particular encounter.

Why is Da Gama happy to start with Chiefs?

"We expect a very tough game; Chiefs got a new coach [Stuart Baxter]. He has changed the team and he has brought in some very good signings that they made," the tactician said as quoted by Sowetan.

"But at the end of the day, it is 11 against 11. Anything can happen. I’m very happy starting with a big club. I have always said it and I have always been lucky, even with Highlands Park [and] before that with other teams.

"[I'm happy] to start with Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Mamelodi Sundowns because when you start early in the season with big teams, it helps you to gauge where you are and they pull you to their level."

What is the tactician expecting this season?

This will be the second campaign for the club in the PSL and the tactician acknowledged that his opponents are more experienced at this level.

The 59-year-old also believes it will be tougher for his charges this season since teams know how they play now, having established themselves in the top flight.

"This is TS Galaxy's second season, so yes, I think it is brilliant that we play against a big team because it helps us to go to a high level," Da Gama continued.

"They beat us 1-0 in the last game of last season and we played very well on the day. But this is a different team and ours is also different, so we hope we can put it together and start on good footing.

"The second season is much harder than the first. In the first season, you are a closed book and in the second one people start seeing who you are and what you are about, and where the strength lies... but we are confident that we will work hard.

"The most important thing is to build a solid foundation so that this team can be sustainable to stay in the league."

Sunday's match kicks off at 15:00 at Mbombela Stadium.