Why the Soweto derby comes at a bad time for Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer

Based on form in 2021, there will be no repeat of the two thumpings Buccaneers dished out to the Glamour Boys in the first month of the season

It appears that there's more pressure on Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer than on Kaizer Chiefs tactician Gavin Hunt ahead of Saturday's Soweto derby showdown.

Things have certainly changed for both teams since Pirates beat Chiefs 3-0 and 2-0 around three months ago in the two-legged MTN8 semi-finals.

Short memories

Bucs did go on to win the MTN8 trophy by beating Bloemfontein Celtic in the final in December. But since then, the Sea Robbers have mainly been on a downward trajectory. What's fresh in the Bucs fans' minds is an alarming slump in form since the turn of the year which has seen Pirates slip eight points behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race.

Because while the MTN8 trophy ended a six-year trophy wait, that cup competition does after all only comprise of just four games, and it's the league championship which is most prized by coaches, players and supporters. Winning the title over 30 games means a club is the undisputed best for that season.





Right now Bucs are floundering in that respect and there has been a growing sense of unease from Pirates fans on social media in terms of them not being convinced Zinnbauer is the best man for the job. The German referenced it himself in the build up this week. Lose the derby, and that talk will get a whole lot louder.

Striker crisis

To be fair to Zinnbauer, injuries to his top strikers have made life very difficult; the likes of Gabadinho Mhango, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa would likely have helped improved Bucs' fortunes had they not spent a good deal of the season on the treatment table.

But the situation is what it is and somehow Zinnbauer has to work around it - supporters won't be in a forgiving mood if they lose to their bitter rivals.

Chiefs have improved

On the flip side, Amakhosi endured a miserable first few months of the season. But with players like Samir Nurkovic and Dumisani Zuma back from injury and others like Happy Mashiane and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo currently in fine form, the Glamour Boys have been blazing their way up the table in recent weeks. The feel-good factor is just about back and the Chiefs contingent will be determined to pay Pirates back for their humiliation in the MTN8.

Hunt has an excuse





With the Fifa transfer ban preventing Hunt from signing any new players, there was always going to be a bit more leeway from the club as well as the fans if the season didn’t go especially well.

Hunt is also still in the honeymoon period of his first season with the team while Zinnbauer is in his second season and arguably has less time and space for bad results than his counterpart.