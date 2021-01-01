Why Golden Arrows game could be pivotal for Orlando Pirates' season

The Sea Robbers need to improve on their last outing against Abafana bes'Thende which was played just 10 days ago and ended goal-less

It's one thing to earn Soweto derby bragging rights, but the question now for Orlando Pirates is whether they can actually push on and challenge the likes of Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United and possibly even Swallows FC for the league title.

The Soweto derby brings its own motivation, but having tasted the highs of Saturday's 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs, the Pirates contingent quickly need to come back down to earth ahead of what could be a very tricky league encounter against on-form Golden Arrows in Durban on Tuesday evening.

Hot and cold

It's been a strange season for Bucs. They ended a six year wait for a trophy by beating Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 final. They've also beaten Amakhosi three times - twice in the two legged MTN8 semi-finals as well as Saturday's Premiership victory in Orlando.

But even after beating Chiefs, they still find themselves eight points behind pacesetters Sundowns and three points behind both SuperSport and Swallows.

Had Bucs lost to Chiefs, the gap could have been 11. An eight point deficit certainly sounds a lot better, and should Pirates beat Arrows, that gap would be down to five.

Pirates' problem in the league has been consistency this season, especially since the turn of the year when they've beaten Chiefs, Maritzburg United and TTM, but lost to Black Leopards and drawn with Swallows, Arrows and TS Galaxy. There is a feeling that they've not often been at their very best and that there's more to come from them.

Half-way mark

At what is the half way point of their season, the Buccaneers have 25 points from 15 matches. For the last three seasons, Sundowns have won the title with a points tally of 59, 59 and 60.

So effectively Pirates should be closer to the 30 point mark if they are going to be in contention. They're not too far off that, but cannot afford too many more setbacks. Especially as Sundowns are starting to look in ominous form.

Buck the trend

Playing in the derby at home at the Orlando Stadium is a lot different from facing Abafana bes'Thende at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Clermont.

And even when Pirates met with Arrows just 10 days ago in Orlando, in a first round league encounter, they could only manage a 0-0 draw.

In fact that was the fifth stalemate the two teams have played to in their last seven matches.

If Pirates plan to make a statement of intent, they will need to buck that trend. Which will be all the more difficult with several of their main strikers currently sidelined with injury.

Arrows are just three points behind Pirates, have lost just one match in the league all season, and head into Tuesday's showdown in Durban boosted by a come-from-behind derby win over Maritzburg United on the weekend.

It's a big test for Josef Zinnbauer's men. But if they can win, it could provide the spark they need to really go and put the front-runners under pressure.