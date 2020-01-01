Why talisman Mhango could become liability for Orlando Pirates

Goal explains how the gifted attacker could hinder Bucs' incredible form, having won five matches in a row

The Premier Soccer League ( ) top goalscorer Frank Mhango produced another excellent performance for on Saturday evening.

The diminutive forward grabbed a first-half brace which inspired the Buccaneers to a 2-1 victory over a resilient side at the 2010 Fifa World Cup venue, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Mhango could have easily registered his second hat-trick of the season, but he was denied by some magnificent goalkeeping by Chippa captain Veli Mothwa on the night.

Golden Boot Race

Mhango's brace helped him pull away in the race for this season's PSL Golden Boot as he is now on 14 goals - four more than his closest rivals, Bradley Grobler, Samir Nurkovic and Bonginkosi Ntuli.

There's no doubt the Malawi international will win the accolade named after legendary Pirates striker Lesley Manyathela if he manages to sustain his impressive goalscoring form.

Indiscipline

However, the former Bloemfontein player is in danger of becoming a liability for the Soweto giants unless he learns how to control his temper on the field of play.

Mhango unnecessarily talked his way into the match referee's book during the clash with the Chilli Boys and he looked like he could get a red card as he continued to make challenges with his side under pressure.

It was a second yellow card in successive matches having also been booked in the 1-0 victory over FC last weekend as he continues to rack up bookings.

Fortunately, coach Josef Zinnbauer read the situation quite well and he substituted his key player before he was sent off which would have left the visitors with 10 players on the pitch against a Chippa side which was looking to restore parity.

This was not the first time the German tactician has had to drag Mhango off the pitch in order to avoid a red card having been forced to substitute the 27-year-old during the clash with Celtic last month after he picked up a booking.

Bad Boy





Mhango, who has a history of indiscipline since his days with , needs to blank out attempts of opponents to rile him and force him to boil over which leads to him losing his temper.

Three years ago, the speedy player lost his temper and spat in AmaZulu defender-come-midfielder Michael Morton's face in a Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 match and he was handed a six-match suspension by the PSL.

Article continues below

Mhango should leave his quality to do the talking when faced with physical intimidation during matches or else he will pay a heavy price for his indiscipline on the pitch.

Main Source Of Goals





It would be a massive blow for Pirates if their main source of goals is red-carded or receives a lengthy match ban due to his temper as we approach the business end of the current season.

Mhango has netted 41% of Bucs' goals in the league and whenever he is not on the pitch the team tends to miss his killer instinct in front of goal and clever movement which helps create chances for his teammates.