Why Stellenbosch FC don't fear unbeaten Mamelodi Sundowns - Mthethwa

The towering centre back is confident that they will secure a win over Masandawana in Tshwane following their victory over the Chilli Boys

Stellenbosch FC defender Sibusiso Mthethwa says their ability to defend as a team and attack as a team makes them a difficult side to break down.

Mthethwa and his Stellies teammates are set to take on the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Stellies returned to winning ways when they recorded a 2-0 win over in a league match at Danie Craven Stadium last weekend.

Mthethwa is banking on their solid defence after he helped the team keep a clean sheet in their victory against the Chilli Boys.

“We want to compete with the best and this is an opportunity to show that we are not just here to make up the numbers,” said Mthethwa on Daily Sun.

“We are well aware that we will have our hands full against a quality attack that Sundowns possess but we are confident that we can manage.

“We defend as a team and attack as a team. We are not easy to break down because we understand our roles very well on the pitch"

Sundowns have started the current campaign very well as they are undefeated in the league having recorded one draw and three wins including the recent 4-3 win over FC in their last game last weekend.

Mthethwa made it clear that they do not fear any team as they look to make it two wins in a row by securing their first-ever victory over Sundowns.

“If you concede fewer goals then you win the game and that’s what we try to do in every match. It will be no different against Sundowns," he added.

“They are a dangerous team but we believe In ourselves. We always fight for each other and the badge. We believe we can win, we fear no one. We are ready.”

Saturday's clash between Stellenbosch and Sundowns will be the third meeting between the two teams.

Last season, Masandawana collected six points from Stellies, who were in their debut campaign in the elite league.

A 3-1 victory over Stellenbosch in Tshwane in December 2019 was followed by a narrow 1-0 win in Cape Town in March 2020.