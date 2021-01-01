Why Stellenbosch could be banana skin in Mamelodi Sundowns' season

The two clubs have met on only three previous occasions and Masandawana have won them all, by an aggregate scoreline of 7-1

On paper Mamelodi Sundowns should have the beating of Stellenbosch FC in Wednesday's Nedbank Cup last 32 encounter at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

However, cup competitions are made for upsets, and there are a few reasons why the Pretoria giants cannot take their less illustrious opponents lightly.

Sundowns' early elimination from the MTN8

The league can be forgiving, a team can have a few off days and still go on to win the championship, especially when their rivals for the title are numerous (the likes of SuperSport United, Swallows FC, Cape Town City, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in Sundowns' case) and will be taking points off each other all season.

That's not the case in cup football, where for the most part, the pressure is much higher and mistakes are even more costly.

Downs have already been in that situation this term, and failed, as they were knocked out of the MTN8 competition in the first round by Bloemfontein Celtic.

That defeat will still be quite fresh in the minds of the Sundowns contingent. And with no Telkom Knockout competition this season (due to the shortened campaign, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic), the Nedbank Cup now represents the last chance for the Pretoria team to win a domestic cup. For a club used to winning every season, that would be a bitter pill to swallow.

Masandawana not quite firing on all cylinders

Prior to beating Chippa United last Sunday, the Brazilians had gone three matches without a victory and scored just once in that period.

It was a very tame Chippa who turned up for their league encounter against Sundowns last weekend. Downs won 2-0, but should really have scored at least another three goals against a lacklustre Chilli Boys team. Not for the first time, co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi bemoaned his side's poor finishing.

A combination of factors, including injuries and illnesses, has meant that several of Sundowns' forwards have struggled to find consistency in front of goals - they've been playing in patches, but don't quite seem fully settled in their combination play upfront and there can still be much improvement in that department, as Mngqithi has underlined himself.

Ambitious Stellies have nothing to lose

The Cape Winelands side is owned by one of South Africa's richest businessmen, they've invested heavily in infrastructure and no doubt have lofty future ambitions.

However, Stellenbosch are not having the sort of season they would have been hoping for and have been slipping down the standings in recent weeks; they've claimed only three of the available 15 points.

This means Sundowns will certainly be favourites. There is also the element of Stellies being like a 'wounded lion' and being ready to lash out in order to get their season back on track.

Article continues below

Being underdogs will suit them perfectly and they have little to lose. The players will be fired up to make a name for themselves and redeem their fairly poor form in the league as they eye potential cup glory.

Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker won't have any problems with motivation.

"If we beat them, it will go down as a giant-killing act. We must have a no-fear attitude against a big team like Sundowns," Barker was quoted as saying by the Sowetan.



"We have nothing to lose. Yes, our record does not look good against them, but runs come to an end, and I believe that we are due for a result against them. We played well against them last season despite losing the games. There is a belief that we can get a win this time."