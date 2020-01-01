Why signing Orlando Pirates utility player Tlolane made sense - Maritzburg United coach Tinkler

The former Jomo Cosmos player is looking to revive his career having struggled for game time at Bucs

head coach Eric Tinkler has explained why the club signed utility-player Tebogo Tlolane.

The 25-year-old player recently completed a sixth-month loan move from to the Team of Choice.

Tinkler, who is a former Pirates coach, has reunited with Tlolane having worked with him at .



"We were looking to strengthen in a certain area. A box-to-box type of midfielder with high work-rate," Tinkler told the media.

"I worked with him at Chippa and he has that. His versatility because he can play in several positions. It made sense bringing him here.

Article continues below

The left-footed player could make his debut for the KwaZulu-Natal side when they take on in a match on Friday.



Tinkler is banking on their good home record as they have tasted only one defeat in their last seven matches at Harry Gwala Stadium.

"They have won two games on the trot. The confidence and morale are a lot higher. So, it is going to be an extremely tough game," he said.



"But we have a good record at home. So, we are going to try to maintain that record. We are coming off a loss (to FC) and poor performance.

"So, obviously, we want to see the players responding in a positive way to ensure we collect the three points at home."





