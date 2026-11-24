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The Norwegian talisman is facing a difficult period at Pirates as the Scandinavian forward continues to search for his best form following a quiet start to his career in South Africa. The striker has found game time increasingly difficult to come by under the current tactical set-up at the Soweto giants.

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Tactical shift hampers Scandinavian striker

Former Benoni Premier United forward Obinna Okafor, who has experience playing in similar European conditions, has shared thoughts on Sebastian Pedersen at Orlando Pirates, revealing that the transition was always going to be arduous. "Coming from Scandinavia was always going to be a challenge for him," Okafor explained to KickOff. "I was in Finland, which is close to Norway, so I know how much a difference there is because I also struggled. First, the playing style."

Okafor highlighted a fundamental difference in tactical philosophy between the two regions that might be hindering Pedersen's progress. "Here in South Africa, the ball is kept on the floor, but in Scandinavia they play route one," the retired Nigerian forward added. "Everything is fed to the striker through the channel, but at Pirates they keep the ball and play. Does he fit into the system?"

Stiff competition for places in Soweto

The lack of minutes for Pedersen is exacerbated by the form and availability of several other attacking options at the club. Managerial staff have recently preferred the likes of Yanela Mbuthuma, Evidence Makgopa, Boitumelo Radiopane, and Sifiso Luthuli, leaving the Norwegian striker on the fringes of the first team. Having not featured on the bench since September, the pressure is mounting for him to adapt quickly to the local game's technical demands.

Okafor insists that the responsibility lies solely with the player to modify his game rather than expecting the collective to adjust for one individual.

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Off-field adjustments and environmental factors

Beyond the tactical issues, Okafor pointed toward the massive lifestyle changes that come with relocating from Northern Europe to Johannesburg. "Beyond that, life in general is different. In Finland, I would get to the bus or train, and all the people are white, and you are the only black," Okafor said. "They didn’t need to say anything, but you don’t feel normal. It makes you feel like you are alone, and it plays a role, so all these little elements add up together even for him here, where it is the opposite."

Climate also plays a major role in a player's physical readiness and comfort level. "Then there is the weather because Scandinavia is like a freezer," Okafor continued. "I landed in Finland, and it was -17 degrees Celsius having left Johannesburg in summer, so you can imagine how my body reacted. Then the food and culture as well. So, it is a lot of factors." These environmental shifts can often take months for an athlete's body to fully process.

Ultimately, the patience of the Pirates faithful will be the deciding factor in Pedersen's long-term future. "But these are all factors to handle as a professional who is paid to play for the fans, who at times don’t have patience with foreign players," Okafor concluded. "As a foreigner, you need to offer what they don’t have, so I don’t know how long the patience will stretch around him."