Why Saturday's game is more important for Orlando Pirates than Mamelodi Sundowns

It's up to the Buccaneers to show Masandawana that they are serious about bringing the Brazilians' dominance to an end this season

Victory for over at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium would provide a big statement of the Buccaneers' intent this season.

At this fairly early stage of the 2020/ 21 campaign, Pirates have established themselves as front-runners to challenge Downs' league dominance, the Brazilians having won the last three championships in a row.

The likes of Swallows FC, SuperSport United and have also made positive starts, but it's arguable whether those three clubs have enough depth in their squads to sustain the challenge over what is going to be a frenetic five months of action before the end of the season.

Put it this way; it would be surprising if the Sundowns camp has not earmarked Bucs as their main title contenders.

Pirates certainly do have a healthy-looking squad which was boosted by a handful of excellent new signings this season.

Already the Sea Robbers have shown they mean business by winning the MTN8 trophy. Not only will that have given the squad a major shot of confidence, but it also got the monkey off the club's back of not having won silverware for six years.

With that all said however, it's Sundowns who have for the last half a decade, dominated the South African soccer arena.

In that time they've won four league titles and four major cups, plus the Caf - there is a strong core of the Masandawana side who have success ingrained in their DNA.

Bucs meanwhile have become accustomed to being perennial bridesmaids - in the last three seasons, they've finished third, second and second in the league.

Hence, the onus is on Pirates to show Sundowns that they are serious contenders this season for the title and not the other way around.

Even if the Brazilians fail to win on Saturday, there should be enough experience and confidence in the squad to know that over the course of the season they can still emerge as champions. A draw would suit Sundowns better than Pirates.

But if Josef Zinnbauer’s men can come out all guns blazing in Tshwane, and secure maximum points, it may just plant a few seeds of doubt in the Downs camp and would certainly make them aware that the Buccaneers mean business.

And from Pirates' side, victory against South African football's heavyweights, would provide a huge injection of confidence and positive momentum going forward.

Sometimes when looking back on a season, there are pivotal moments where the balance of power shifted, even if slightly. It's early days yet, but Saturday has the potential to be one of those moments for Orlando Pirates.