Why Safa chief thinks Kaizer Chiefs' transfer ban appeal at CAS is dragging on

A legal expert differs from Amakhosi's assertion that the voluminous nature of papers they submitted to Zurich are delaying their case

Acting Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe says the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) could be taking long to make a ruling on ' transfer ban appeal because the parties involved are from different countries.

Amakhosi were in February 2020 slapped with sanctions by world governing body Fifa, forbidding them from participating in the transfer market for two registration periods after being found guilty of a transfer offence.

This emanated from the 2018 illegal acquisition and registering of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors.

After Chiefs lodged an appeal with CAS on September 9, the outcome of their petition is yet to be released as the close of the transfer window is edging closer.

The club recently said CAS is taking long to make a ruling on their transfer ban appeal due to the voluminous nature of the evidence they filed.

But Motlanthe, who is a former legal head at Safa, says the delay could be due to the fact that the case involves team from different countries.

"Look one will not be certain but of course every case is dealt with on its merits. When last had a case with CAS it was when Thanda Royal Zulu went to the court‚" said Motlanthe as per Sowetan Live.

"And CAS did it here in South Africa and the decision went out quite fast‚ because the judges came from and did the case in South Africa. Look‚ it was strictly South African case [with Thanda]. Remember in some cases they are dealing with teams or members from different countries‚ so that's the other challenge."

The Thanda Royal Zulu case saw the club approaching CAS, arguing that some 2013/14 National First Division boycotted matches should be played after an alleged agreed strike by clubs.

This was after Safa had dismissed Thanda Royal Zulu's application which was backed by , prompting them to approach Zurich.

CAS officials flew into Johannesburg to hear evidence from both Thanda Royal Zulu and Chippa United and Motlanthe says that is what makes this case different from Chiefs'.

"With the Chiefs matter‚ my participation has been very limited. At some stage Chiefs had to send the contract [to CAS] which the player signed with Chiefs. It involved a lot of things‚ like hand-writing experts," Motlanthe said.

"And then different laws for different countries create problems too. I will be open‚ it's difficult to say. Especially when you are not involved with the case. Our involvement was that they [Fosa Juniors] just sent a contract‚ which we allowed Chiefs' lawyers to come and view‚ and then we returned it to them.

"It's difficult because you don't know how far CAS are with the case. Chiefs' lawyers will know exactly where they are."

As Amakhosi anxiously await word from Zurich, new coach Gavin Hunt is helplessly watching as their rivals are in the thick of transfer business preparing for the upcoming season.