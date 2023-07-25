Here's why Royal AM mentor John Maduka extended a helping hand to Orlando Pirates outcast Nkanyiso Zungu

Nkanyiso Zungu has been given a chance to prove himself and fight for a Premier Soccer League contract at Royal AM.

Maduka extends a helping hand to former Pirates player

Zungu is currently being assessed by Royal AM

Chances are high that he could join the KZN outfit

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates had high hopes in midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu when they bought him from Stellenbosch FC as the 27-year-old showed plenty of potential. However, he could not break into Bucs' starting line up and was subsequently loaned out to Richards Bay, where his loan deal was cancelled with two months left to run due to 'bad lifestyle choices'.

Zungu has been dogged by allegations about his off-field antics that saw him be released by Pirates at the end of the season.

However, he has now resurfaced at Royal AM where has apparently found somebody, in head coach John Maduka, who is willing to give him another chance.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Zungu is a very good and talented player, something that he brings to our team. We hope that things will just go well and you can tell he’s hungry enough to play. It is good that we have a player of calibre on our side. He’s a human being and human beings make mistakes. So we are happy to have him and he wants to play football," Maduka was quoted as saying by iDiski Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zungu spent three seasons at the Buccaneers but he only managed to make 22 appearances across all competitions as he always played second fiddle to the likes of Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare and other mainstay midfielders at the club. The most number of games he has played in a league season was 16 when he broke into the scene with Stellies in 2019/20.

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be seen whether Maduka's investment in the former Jomo Cosmos player will be fruitful or whether Zungu will fall back into his problematic ways.