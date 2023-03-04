Why Riveiro wants Orlando Pirates to keep scoring many goals

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro wants his team to continue scoring many goals since goal difference could count at the end of the season.

Riveiro has urged his side to score many goals

Pirates coach worried about impact of goal difference

Bucs fighting for second place with four other teams

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates are locked in a tussle for second-place with SuperSport United, Richards Bay, Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City and Riveiro, who saw his side beat Swallows FC 4-1 on Friday, is keen for his charges to keep scoring many as it could be what separates them from the rest.

Monnapule Saleng netted a hat-trick with Terrence Dzvukamanja also on target for the Soweto giants, who have now scored three or more goals thrice in the league this season. It was also was the second match in the last seven they won 4-1.

Riveiro’s men have now scored 25 goals in the PSL, one less than second-placed SuperSport, two and three better than Chiefs and Cape Town, respectively, while Richards Bay have eight fewer goals than the Buccaneers.

It means Riveiro’s men still have work to do going forward in their quest to seal a return to the Caf Champions League.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We have a fantastic team, full of good talent I cannot even highlight anyone today [Friday]. I saw everybody was in a very good level, the centre-backs had a difficult game to defend long balls,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV after the game.

“The work of central midfielders to collect second balls and give us continuity and help our players in attack to show their capacity, Lorch, Duka [Dzvukamanja] and Monnapule were in a high level.”

“The situation is tight, there are many teams in our situation fighting for second place so even though I am not thinking about goal difference in this moment, you never know in the end of the season what’s going to count.

“So, what we want is to score one, get the second, third and open up a good show to the people. That is what they [fans] want to see and when you have the talent that we have upfront, perfect.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates showed more hunger and aggressiveness than their dull display against Chiefs, when they lost the Soweto derby last weekend, with victory leaving them on 34 points, two behind SuperSport, from 21 matches.

However, Matsatsantsa have played a game fewer, the same as Chiefs and Richards Bay, who are both on 31 points, while Cape Town are on 29.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates will face lower league side Venda Football Academy in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 next weekend.