Why Queiroz continues to haunt Bafana Bafana nearly two decades later

The Portugal-born coach went on to work with some of the world's greatest players in England and in Spain, after leaving South Africa in 2002

Theoretically at least, Carlos Queiroz could have been the perfect man to replace outgoing Bafana Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki.

Prior to the announcement on Wednesday this week that Hugo Broos is the new man in charge of Bafana Bafana, Queiroz, 68, had widely been reported to have been in contention for the job.

A coach of his stature, though, would not have come cheap, and that may be one of the reasons it never materialised. But it seems highly unlikely that Queiroz would even have wanted to step in, at a time when Bafana Bafana had reached another low point following the failure to qualify for Afcon.

Last coach to qualify for a World Cup

It’s been 18 years since South Africa last qualified for a World Cup, and the man to do that was Queiroz. However, the Portugal-born coach never ended up taking Bafana Bafana to the finals in Korea and Japan, having vacated his position over what was reported at the time to be unhappiness at having been forced to work with Jomo Sono.

Safa had appointed Sono as a technical director, apparently following concerns over Queiroz’s leadership after South Africa had been knocked out at the quarter-final stage of the 2002 Afcon - a defeat to hosts Mali having been considered a failure. Which is somewhat ironic now after Bafana have repeatedly struggled to even qualify for Afcon finals over the past decade.

Went on to greater things

Queiroz went on to assist Sir Alex Ferguson in two spells at Manchester United, sandwiched in between he was employed as Real Madrid’s top man and instructed the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo (of Brazil), Luis Figo and David Beckham. He also had spells in charge of the Portugal, Iran and Colombia national teams.

His subsequent success on the world stage suggested he had been unappreciated in South Africa.

Article continues below

Blue-print ignored

Last but most definitely not least was the blueprint for football development in South Africa which Queiroz drafted but which was never implemented.

The lack of a clear and comprehensive plan for youth development and the integration of players from age group football up into the senior ranks is arguably the biggest and underlying reason why Bafana Bafana are continuing to struggle.

Until that is properly and thoroughly addressed, we may be going round in circles with the hiring and firing of coaches.