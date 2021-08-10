Why Petersen chose Kaizer Chiefs amid AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates interest

The gifted shot-stopper was the hero for Amakhosi as they defeated Bucs in the Carling Black Label Cup clash earlier this month

New Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has explained why he joined the Soweto giants amid interest from AmaZulu FC and Orlando Pirates.

The 26-year-old was a free agent for almost 10 months after he parted ways with the now-defunct Bidvest Wits in September 2020.

Petersen confirmed that Pirates and AmaZulu expressed their interest in his services, but once Chiefs registered their intent he was keen to join the Glamour Boys.

“As a footballer in South Africa, you want to play for one of the big teams," Petersen told the club's official website.

"So, when I received a call from my agent to say that Kaizer Chiefs is interested, it was a great feeling. It was amazing, it was good to know that I would be part of a brand like Kaizer Chiefs."

The Ajax Cape Town academy product is pleased to have joined a club that has been home to legendary goalkeepers such as Brian Baloyi, William Shongwe, Botende Eshele, Itumeleng Khune and Gary Bailey.

"Coming here as a goalkeeper you know there’s a rich history of goalkeepers. Just being part of that is a huge honour for me," he continued.

"My family and everyone is excited for me, as they always are no matter where I go. For me, it is a huge privilege to be part of this team and I am looking forward to the seasons ahead,”

Petersen is competing with Khune, Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma in the club's goalkeeping department and he feels that strong competition for the keeper spot can only be good for his career.

“Because there is always me pushing someone else and someone pushing me, it will help. In the first training session, the guys made me feel at home and for me it has been a blast,” he added.

The Cape Town-born player stated that he has been impressed by unity and strength in depth amongst the goalkeepers at the Naturena-based giants.

“Having that camaraderie between the goalkeepers and seeing the way they work together and push one another. For me it was an eye-opener," he explained.

"It is encouraging me to work hard. We saw in the Caf Champions League, with the changes that Chiefs had with the goalkeepers, they put one in and he performs. That is something that makes me smile."

Petersen will be hoping to make his official debut for Chiefs when they face Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-final match on Sunday.