Why Percy Tau should dump Al Ahly and move to Saudi Arabia to join Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Co - Johnson

Former Al Ahly assistant coach Calvin Johnson has explained why he thinks it would be best for Percy Tau to go to Saudi Arabia.

Tau has just completed his second season with Al Ahly

He has been linked with a move away from the Cairo giants

Johnson urges him to consider going to Saudi Arabia

WHAT HAPPENED? Tau has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League amid some big stars flocking to that part of the world.

This comes as the Bafana Bafana star has spent two seasons in Cairo turning out for Al Ahly where he has established himself as a key player.

Johnson details why it would be a good idea for Tau to move to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT WAS SAID: “The changes happening in the Saudi league," Johnson told FARPost.

"The fact that they’re taking quite a few top players means that they want to do something or something is happening within the Saudi FA, allowing them to attract players like Neymar, Benzema, Ronaldo and Mahrez.

“In all respect to them, those players, for me, are still at their prime. It will up that league by at least three or four notches. It’ll just get better. Percy Tau has done very well for Al Ahly, and the fact that those players I mentioned are in Saudi and Percy goes there, he can only get better.

“If there’s interest in Saudi, probably Ahly will sell him. In the end, it’s about the money. For any football team, any football player, it’s about money. He’s turning 30. He would be fine with another four years in Saudi.

“When I look at the history of Ahly and how they treat foreign players. Yes, Percy has given them a good return. He’s getting into his third season. Sometimes they don’t make it go too long. Three seasons is probably the most. I don’t think Percy will be there for too long.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has been linked with a number of clubs this current transfer window. He was rumoured to be a target of Burnely manager Vincent Kompany who was said to be keen to sign the South African star he worked with at Anderlecht.

Now, Al Shabab are said to have entered the race for Tau who still has a year left on his Al Ahly contract.

With a number of world football superstars joining Saudi clubs, the football revolution in that country has become attractive.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? The Bafana Bafana star will be looking to lift another trophy with Al Ahly when they face USM Alger in the Caf Super Cup on September 1.