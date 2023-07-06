Why Orlando Pirates were spot-on in Buthelezi transfer - former coaches Jomo Sono and Phali explain

Melusi Buthelezi's former coaches Jomo Sono and Avril Phali explain why they think the goalkeeper will succeed at Orlando Pirates.

Buthelezi was last week confirmed as a Pirates keeper

He joined a club with tried and tested stoppers

But his former coaches have confidence he will succeed

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers announced Buthelezi as their new goalkeeper last week when they also confirmed other new signings. The former TS Galaxy goalkeeper arrived at Pirates with the huge task of being selected ahead of current number-one stopper Sipho Chaine, Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane.

Phali was the goalkeeper trainer of Buthelezi after he recommended the custodian to be signed at Jomo Cosmos, having turned up at training uninvited. Sono the Cosmos head coach was equally impressed and he is confident the goalkeeper will succeed at Pirates.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Buthelezi will do well at Pirates because he comes from good hands at Cosmos, where he worked very well with Avril,” Sono told Sowetan Live.

“In fact, Avril is the one who said we must sign him when he came to our training as an unknown young boy without any invite.

“What will also make him succeed at Pirates is that he’s coachable and has already gained enough experience at Galaxy and at Bafana Bafana [he’s received a few call-ups in recent months].”

AND WHAT MORE? Having closely worked with Buthelezi, Phali has a deep appreciation of the goalkeeper and echoes Sono’s sentiments.

“Melusi is a talented boy, so he’ll definitely make it at Pirates,” said Phali.

“I pray that they give him that first game and I have no doubt that he’ll grab the chance with both hands like Chaine did. Melusi is a good listener and that sets him apart from other players.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It now appears there is stiff competition in the goalkeeping department at Pirates. Following the departure of Kopano Thuntsane, experienced custodians Ofori and Mpontshane seem to be safe after speculation they could be offloaded.

Going into the Caf Champions League with goalkeepers like Ofori, Mpontshane, Buthelezi and Chaine, Pirates have depth in this department.

That presents Buthelezi with a huge task to be considered ahead of the other stoppers. What could push the former TS Galaxy goalkeeper is that he is already a Bafana Bafana fringe player and with the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January 2023, being a regular at Pirates would boost his international career.

WHAT NEXT FOR BUTHELEZI? The goalkeeper is with the Soweto giants at the pre-season camp in Rustenburg.

This is a crucial period for him to try and convince coach Jose Riveiro that he deserves to regularly play next season.