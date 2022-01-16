Why Orlando Pirates should not sign any new players - Chabalala

Former Orlando Pirates defender Tonic Chabalala does not see any need for the Soweto giants to sign any new players.

The mid-season transfer window is currently open and the Buccaneers have not confirmed any activity on the market.

Chabalala says Pirates’ only problem is in defence and should recall Justice Chabalala who is on loan at Sekhukhune United.

“I don’t think Pirates should sign new players, they must only bring back Justice Chabalala to help at the back,” Chabalala told iDiski Times.

“Our defence is a problem and, they bought Thulani Hlatshwayo, but still, he is not doing what they thought he will do. I don’t know it’s pressure or what because there is massive pressure at Pirates, I think it’s 3 seasons now but still, it’s not working for Hlatshwayo.

“The only person who is trying is Happy Jele, but occasionally, they don’t play him, we don’t know why because when they train we are not there. So I think they must bring Chabalala, that’s the only thing they must do now.”

While Chabalala feels the Buccaneers are not strong at the back, they, however, appeared to have improved in defence.

At one time, the central defence pairing of Ntsikelelo Nyauza and Olisa Ndah went for four games without conceding a goal.

Paseka Mako and Bandile Shandu have cemented their positions as left and right-backs.

The Buccaneers went for the mid-season break with striker Kwame Peprah having picked up form, scoring four goals in their last two Premier Soccer League games.

Pirates are currently second on the PSL standings and resume their league campaign 14 points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, hosting Golden Arrows on February 16.