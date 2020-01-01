Why Orlando Pirates should not prioritise Confederation Cup

The Buccaneers have endured disappointment in Africa over the past seven years and twice went all the way to a final only to end empty handed

In a season already compressed into a much tighter time frame due to the late start because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it would be surprising if the Caf Confederation Cup is near the top of ’ priority list.

Pirates begin what could potentially be a long and grueling Caf Confederation Cup campaign when they take on Angolan side Sagrada Esperanca in Luanda on Tuesday afternoon. The second leg of this first round affair takes place in Johannesburg on January 6.

Bucs’ most recent excursion into Africa, in last season’s , ended in a first round elimination falling to Zambia's Green Eagles.

Their last appearance in the Caf Confederation Cup was in 2015, when they lost in the final to from .

However, while the club will want to avoid the embarrassment of a first round slip up, they may not necessarily be eyeing continental silverware...not at this stage anyway.

Why? You may ask...well, for or the following reasons:

1. Domestic glory first

Its been a long time since Pirates have won the league in – eight years back in 2012. Until they won the MTN8 final two weekends ago against Bloemfontein , Bucs had not won any trophies for six years.

Boosted by the MTN8 win, and with some very good signings made ahead of the season, this seems to be a Sea Robbers side on the up. Certainly they appear to be defending league champions ’ biggest threat.

Sundowns meanwhile have parted ways with head coach Pitso Mosimane and have made a lot of changes to their squad. It's no secret that the Chloorkop side want to add to the Caf Champions League title of 2016, and if they go to the latter stages, it could come at a cost to their domestic form. If that happens, Pirates should be ready to pounce and take advantage of any Downs slip up.

That may however mean sacrificing their own continental campaign, but if Pirates can win the local league, or perhaps add the Telkom Knockout or Nedbank Cup to their triumphs this season, it may be worth it.

2. Long travels, inhospitable hosts

Travelling across the continent can be exhausting and can often involved multiple modes of transport.

It can take it’s toll on a squad.

Conditions can be tough, and there have been numerous past reports of the hosts making things even tougher for South African sides, when it comes to things such as the availability of training pitches, as one exampe.

3. Home-town decisions

It's also no secret that match officials have favoured home sides over travelling teams from South Africa in the past. Sometimes a good performance just isn't enough to win. Africa can be unpredictable.

Article continues below

With all these factors taken into account, together with the tight time frames, Bucs may well want to put their primary focus on their domestic duties.

They could perhaps use the Caf competition to field some youngsters and fringe players, and to give the senior players a breather. Should they make it to the latter stages of the competition, they could then throw in the big guns and take it a bit more seriously.

Ultimately though the Confederation Cup is the ‘B’ prize – big clubs like Pirates would rather be challenging for the main prize, the Champions League.