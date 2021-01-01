Why Orlando Pirates should not get carried away with TTM victory

Wednesday’s win in the Limpopo province moves the Buccaneers up to fourth spot on the table, seven points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns

On the face of it, Wednesday afternoon’s 3-0 win for over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) at the Thohoyandou Stadium had all the elements coach Josef Zinnbauer has been looking for this season.

There were certainly some positives to take, but also a few negatives, and the victory must also be taken with a pinch of salt due to Tshakhuma’s current situation.

TTM disclaimer

Pirates will know they cannot get too carried away against a TTM side which is reportedly in the process of changing ownership. The club has also seen some of the players they signed ahead of the season, leave, including Justin Shonga who was announced as a player just yesterday. There have also been reports of problems with paying player salaries.

Chances gifted to TTM

Pirates may have ultimately earned a clean sheet, yet there were times when their defence looked disorganised and it was breached on a few occasions.

And if the Limpopo side had been a bit more clinical – they hit the woodwork twice, the game could have taken a different direction.

The Bucs attack revs up

The best aspect of the day for the Sea Robbers was the clinical form of their front men.

Pirates started with only one real defensive midfielder, Ben Motshwari, and they were fielding what is arguably their most lethal attack, comprising of Gabadinho Mhango up front supported by Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Deon Hotto and Fortune Makaringe.

Hotto, Mhango and Makaringe all scored, while Lorch provided two assists and Pule was heavily involved.

Article continues below

It's certainly an exciting quintet, full of pace, purpose, guile and finishing ability, and if these players can continue to combine well in the weeks and months ahead, Bucs won’t have trouble scoring goals. Especially when considering that Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa are still to return from injury and will provide great back up off the bench when they do.

Again, although it should be noted the TTM defence was poor at times and that the Pirates frontline was not always as fluent as they should have been; it’s a step in the right direction, but still a work in progress.

Next up for the Buccaneers is another match at the Thohoyandou Stadium – against Black on Sunday afternoon.