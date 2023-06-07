Why Orlando Pirates should keep Dzvukamanja - Chabalala

Former Orlando Pirates forward Collins Chabalala has hailed coach Jose Riveiro for not offloading Terrence Dzvukamanja, a player he wants to stay.

Dzvukamanja started the season on a low note

But his performances improved

Could count in his favour during contract talks

WHAT HAPPENED? Dzvukamanja was rumoured to be on his way out of the club before the start of last season as well as during the January transfer window. But a turnaround in fortunes saw the Zimbabwean leading Pirates’ attack in the second half of the campaign while delivering some good performances.

Chabalala lauded Riveiro for keeping his trust in Dzvukamanja, a player whose qualities he has great admiration for. With the Buccaneers forward’s contract set to expire at the end of June, Chabalala explains why he thinks the club should hand him a new deal.

WHAT CHABALALA SAID: "With Dzvukamanja I saw how good a player he was at Wits where he needed just one chance to score a goal,” said Chabalala as per KickOff.

"He can go for 20 minutes without a touch on the ball but when it matters most, he will be there so those are things that we don’t understand in South African football.

"In South Africa, we need to understand that a good player is not only a skilful player only.

"Pirates struggled to score goals with fan favourites like Zakhele Lepasa and that is when you realise that football intelligence is not about being skilful.

"I give credit to Jose Riveiro because he kept Dzvukamanja instead of letting him leave for SuperSport United in January.

"I hope Dzvukamanja can be brave enough to accept the new contract at Pirates so that when he falls, he can then go to SuperSport or Sekhukhune United."

AND WHAT ELSE? Chabalala discussed what might have led to Dzvukamanja being underappreciated by some people.

"One of the challenges that you find at big clubs is that a player is deemed to be good if he is shiny on the ball and skilful,” added Chabalala.

"If you are shiny and skilful then you are accepted by the fans as a good player even when you are not delivering anything.

"But a player who works hard but who is not shiny on the ball will be overlooked and not appreciated.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dzvukamanja’s agent Mike Makaab has already said they are about to begin talks for the player’s new contract. He has been at Pirates for three seasons after joining from Bidvest Wits, where he was coached by Gavin Hunt, who is now reportedly keen to bring him to SuperSport United.

Judging from how he turned himself into a regular starter, it looks like Dzvukamanja’s future is secure for now. He has also expressed interest to play in the Caf Champions League football after helping the Soweto giants make a return to Africa’s elite club competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR DZVUKAMANJA? The Zimbabwean is currently on the off-season break while waiting to pen a new deal.