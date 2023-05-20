Why Orlando Pirates' Riveiro deserves PSL Coach of the Season more than Mokwena - Former Buccaneers coach Dos Santos explains

Former Orlando Pirates coach Sergio dos Santos has had his say on the Premier Soccer League Coach of the Year debate.

The PSL season ends on Saturday

There has been debate on the Coach of the Year

An ex-Pirates coach picks his favourite

WHAT HAPPENED?



The PSL season comes to an end on Saturday and there has already been debate on individual awards from players to managers. There is debate raging on who should be the Coach of the Season.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has guided the Brazilians to the league title and he has been touted to the prestigious award although he was appointed Masandawana coach midway through the season.

His Pirates counterpart Jose Riveiro is also in contention for the trainers' gong in his first season in the PSL.

WHAT DOS SANTOS SAID: "It's very difficult, and obviously it has to be Rulani, I mean he's won the league, he is in the Champions League," Dos Santos tells KickOff.

"So, because of all that he's got to be the favourite, but also the Pirates coach did a very, very good job, very quietly. He's won a couple of trophies as well, he's gunning for second position in the DStv Premiership and also gunning for a Caf Champions League spot, and he's looking like he will do it.

"Riveiro's taken Orlando Pirates from being a good team to being a very, very good team.

"So, I suppose he's just getting the nod over Rulani. If we look only at the local league Riveiro gets the nod because he's rebuilding the team, he's brought in some nice talent.

"He's also in the final of the Nedbank Cup, so if we only look at domestic football success it's got to be him. Hunt went to SuperSport, he found a very, very average squad, and he did a phenomenal job to finish where he is. With a very, very young squad, so he's done nicely there."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mokwena and his Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi are the reigning Coaches of the Season. Not many coaches have raised their hands to succeed the Masandawana duo.

Apart from Riveiro being mentioned, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has also been nominated for this award. Hunt has built a strong Matsatsantsa side without spending a single cent in the transfer market.

It is a season other coaches like Kaizer Chiefs’ Arthur Zwane never came close to being nominated as one of the best coaches in the PSL.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIVEIRO? After concluding their PSL season on Saturday, the Buccaneers now shift attention to the Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United next Saturday.