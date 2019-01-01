Why Orlando Pirates need to break the bank and find the answer to defensive woes

Goal explains why the Buccaneers need to bring in someone, who can improve their defence

Defensive woes continue to hold back this season as they were held to a draw by FC on Saturday afternoon.

The Soweto giants chucked away a 2-0 lead in the closing stages of the game which ended in a 2-2 draw in the city of Polokwane.

Rhulani Mokwena's side is conceding goals at an alarming rate having conceded 20 goals in 13 matches which makes it one of the worst defensive records in the league.

At the other end, goals are flowing for Pirates at the moment having hit the back of the net seven times in their last three league matches which is one of the few positives for them.

The Buccaneers have yet to rediscover the defensive habits of last season which saw them finish the campaign with the joint best defensive record in the league.

They will have to sort out their defensive problems if they are to stand any chance of challenging for this season's PSL title coupled with runaway log leaders, slipping up.

Central Defence Cause For Concern

The central defence remains Pirates' Achilles heel with Mokwena having been forced to make changes as he looks to find the best partnership at the heart of the backline.

Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Alfred Ndengane and Justice Chabalala have all be partnered with club captain Happy Jele, but the Soweto giants continue to leak goals.

The abovementioned trio has proved they lack the quality needed to play for a big club like Pirates which comes with intense pressure and immense fan expectations.

Furthermore, Jele, who turns 33 next month, remains Pirates' first-choice central defender, but he has been struggling for form in recent months.

The long-serving Bucs player made unnecessary challenges which led to his dismissal in the league draw with last month, before scoring an own-goal against Baroka.

New Central Defender Needed

Jele needs help and Pirates will have to delve into the transfer market next month and get a quality defender, who will improve the team's defence.

The Bucs management is aware of the team's defensive problems with Kenyan centre back Brian Mandela Onyango and Ivorian defender Kouassi Kouadja having had trials at the Houghton-based club in recent months.

The four-time PSL champions are also known to be keen admirers of Thulani Hlatshwayo with the captain widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the country.

However, they will have to break the bank to sign the Bafana Bafana international as he recently signed a new deal with the Clever Boys having been heavily linked with a move to Pirates last winter.

The PSL title-winning captain has the qualities of a defender, who can transform the Bucs defence as he would bring stability, aerial prowess, leadership, experience as well as winning mentality.

These are the ingredients Pirates need at the back in order to challenge for honours this season with two major trophies still up for grabs namely; the PSL title and the Nedbank Cup.