Why Orlando Pirates must go all out against Jwaneng Galaxy

The last time the Buccaneers played in the Confederation Cup was in 2015, when they went all the way to the final before losing to Etoile du Sahel

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer should resist the urge to rotate his squad for Sunday’s Caf Confederation Cup tie against Botswana outfit Jwaneng Galaxy FC.

The Sea Robbers take on Galaxy at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday afternoon in a first-leg play-off encounter. The second leg takes place the following Sunday in Soweto.

Pirates go into the match on the back of some improved results, though not necessarily top form. Overall since the turn of the year, and indeed for most of the season, Bucs’ issue has been a lack of consistency. Despite having won the MTN8 title in December, a lingering feeling remains that the Buccaneers have not fully found their rhythm and could be doing better.

Zinnbauer has taken flack for his team selections and his constant chopping and changing of the starting XI.

While there can be a temptation to not take the Confederation Cup as seriously as the Champions League, Zinnbauer should go all out and play his strongest available line-up – as similar as possible to the one which beat Cape Town City 2-0 in midweek - in Gaborone on Sunday.

For a number of reasons as follows:

For starters, it would mean a third win on the trot (Pirates beat Uthongathi in the Nedbank Cup, albeit unconvincingly, before that, they suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Golden Arrows).

If Bucs can string four or five wins together, they may finally start finding that momentum which has eluded them, and they could still challenge for the domestic league title, as well as the Nedbank Cup.

Another reason to try and blow away Galaxy on Sunday is that Pirates will have a week to recover for the second leg at home next weekend; they’re not scheduled to play in the PSL until the 24th of February, a big game against SuperSport United.

A solid win in the first leg could potentially give Zinnbauer the luxury of resting some players next week. But mess around with the starting XI too much on Sunday, and fail to win in Botswana, and next weekend’s clash at the Orlando Stadium could end up being more stressful and taxing than Bucs would like.

Perhaps adding to the potential fallout of a defeat to Galaxy is the fact that Mamelodi Sundowns beat them 5-1 on aggregate over two matches played in December last year and January this year, forcing the Botswana side to drop down to the Confederation Cup.

Pirates fans and club management would be aware of that score-line and should they fail to win both matches, it could reflect badly on Bucs.

And if Pirates crashed out altogether, it could seriously raise the pressure on Zinnbauer; it's simply a tie the German cannot afford to lose as he continues to battle to fully win over the Sea Robbers faithful.