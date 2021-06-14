Why Orlando Pirates must build their attack around Mabasa

Of the top eight clubs in the Premier Soccer League last season, only Swallows FC with 31 goals scored fewer than the Buccaneers’ 33 league goals

While Orlando Pirates struggled up front last season, Tshegofatso Mabasa actually enjoyed a superb scoring record for the Sea Robbers.

The striking department was clearly an issue for Bucs last season. For starters, the promise which Zakhele Lepasa showed in the opening months of the campaign was cut short through injury which kept him out for the rest of the season.

Then there was the newly signed DR Congo marksman Jean-Marc Mundele Makusu, who unfortunately turned out to be a failure of a signing - he played in only eight matches in all competitions, mainly as a substitute, and scored only once. Such was the Pirates technical team's lack of trust in the 29-year-old that on several occasions they elected to play without a recognised striker, while Makusu sat on the bench.

The other striker in the Bucs camp, Gabadinho Mhango, had banged in 16 league goals for Bucs in the 2019/20 season. But a combination of injuries and some stuttering form earlier in the campaign - although he did end the season strongly - saw his goal output limited to six goals in 32 appearances in all competitions.

At 28-years-old, Pirates can expect Mhango to be performing at optimum level for a few more seasons, and there is every reason that he should remain an important player for them.

Mabasa though is arguably a better prospect, especially for the long term. He's also a different type of marksman to Mhango in that the former Bloemfontein Celtic man's big frame enables him to act as a targetman, although with that said, he's also an explosive runner with a natural eye for goal.

And at only 24-years-old, there should still be a lot to come from him.

Certainly his stats suggest as much - taking into account the injury interruptions, Mabasa actually enjoyed a phenomenal scoring record last season – he netted eight goals in 19 appearances.

And because many of those appearances were off the bench, it transpired that he actually scored a goal every 89 minutes – the kind of record reserved for the very best in the world.

Of course one can’t base judgment off such a small amount of playing time – he needs to produce consistently over a season and ensure he stays fit.

But goals have seemingly never been a problem for Mabasa, in a league in which goal scoring tends to be a problem for many strikers.

For example, in his first season at Pirates (2019/20), he netted seven league goals in 22 appearances, during which time he played 828 minutes – a goal return of one every 118 minutes, a pretty good record in itself.

And the season before that, he scored nine times in 23 league matches for Bloemfontein Celtic at a rate of one goal every 163 minutes – still comfortably within the one goal every two games bracket, which for most strikers worldwide is a very decent return.

If Mabasa can stay fit, he could be the answer not only for the Pirates attack, but for Bafana Bafana as well.