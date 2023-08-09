Why Orlando Pirates loanee Mabasa 'will end up with 30 goals at the end of the season' - Komphela

Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela has tipped Tshegofatso Mabasa to achieve a feat that has never been reached in the Premier Soccer League.

Mabasa was not in Riveiro's plans for the past two seasons

He is now on loan at Swallows

Komphela feels he can rise again and score lots of goals

WHAT HAPPENED? Mabasa started his loan spell at Swallows last weekend with an equalising goal in the 1-1 draw away at Golden Arrows. The forward’s contribution got Komphela raving and the coach is already tipping him for big things.

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach explains why he thinks Mabasa can reach 30 goals this season, something that has never been attained in the PSL.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I’m happy for Mabasa because goal scorers must understand that when they get hired, when they get opportunities to play at the football club, it is to score goals,” Komphela said as reported by iDiski Times.

Article continues below

“It starts now. If he scores a goal a match, he will end up with 30 at the end of the season. I wish him well, I wish he stays injury free. But his contribution is quite significant.

“Maybe the beauty is that he was playing in the Cosafa. He comes in when at the moment everybody else is starting their game, the legs are not there and all that. And then he ticks [that box], you could see."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having been loaned out in the past two seasons shows the striker is not in Pirates coach Jose Riveiro's plans.

Mabasa struggled while on loan at Sekhukhune United last season, scoring just twice in 18 PSL appearances.

Now at Swallows, he has started on a promising note and is hoping to build on last weekend's performance against Golden Arrows.

So far, his career-best is the nine league goals he managed during the 2018/19 season when he was still at Bloemfontein Celtic.

WHAT NEXT FOR MABASA? After Wednesday's PSL match against Cape Town City, Mabasa will have a bigger stage to showcase himself when the Birds take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-final gamer.