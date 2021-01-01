Why Orlando Pirates are clear Soweto derby favourites against Kaizer Chiefs

The last six derbies have been shared - the Glamour Boys won three derbies in the last term while the Sea Robbers have won three this season

While it's often said that the form book goes out the window in the heat of a derby battle, it's difficult to overlook how much better placed Orlando Pirates are than Kaizer Chiefs heading into Sunday's Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium.

Certainly, the momentum is all with Bucs - after losing three times to Amakhosi last season, they've turned the tables with three victories already this term over their Soweto rivals - two in the MTN8 semi-finals and one in the league.

Current form

It would be an overstatement to say Pirates have been firing on all cylinders over the past couple of months. That however makes their 10-match unbeaten run all the more impressive - the Buccaneers have been able to find a way to grind out results, including some impressive ones in the Caf Confederation Cup, a 0-0 draw with Algerian giants ES Setif, and a 2-1 win over Enyimba.

An injury-affected season for both clubs

Both Chiefs and Pirates have been badly affected by injuries this term, especially with their forward players, which is one of the reasons Pirates have not quite reached their maximum capacity yet.

A united and stable group

But in the Sea Robbers' case, they've found a way to cope, largely thanks to significant goalscoring contributions from an array of midfielders including Deon Hotto, Vincent Pule, Kabelo Dlamini, Fortune Makaringe and Linda Mntambo.

There's a lot of players in the Pirates squad who have really established themselves over the past season or two, including the likes of Ben Motshwari, Thabang Monare, Fortune Makaringe, Deon Hotto, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Paseka Mako, adding to already established stars such as Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Happy Jele and Innocent Maela.

These players will be feeling good about their Pirates futures and looking forward to future successes.

It's in stark contrast to the Chiefs camp where very few players have raised their hand to say that they are the future of the club and should be retained next season.

Whether its ageing stars past their best or simply under-performing players, there is likely to be a clear-out of deadwood at the end of the current campaign - when the club's transfer ban is lifted.

Monkey off the back

Another factor that has freed up Pirates is their ending of a six-year wait for a trophy, following their triumph in the MTN8 final back in December. This would have freed up the players and taken off some of the pressure, and Pirates can still potentially add the Nedbank Cup, the Confederation Cup and even the domestic league title to their haul.

Conversely, Chiefs are now in their sixth season without a trophy and have little chance of picking up any silverware this season.

In short, the mentality in the Pirates camp will be one of confidence and of a bunch of players enjoying their football. The same cannot be said about Chiefs.