Why Orlando Pirates' injury returnees could help Bucs challenge for more silverware

Despite a lengthy injury list up front, the Buccaneers have won eight and lost just one of their last 11 games in all competitions

There could still be another twist in the tale for Orlando Pirates this season.

It's already been a good campaign for the Sea Robbers - at least in terms of them ending a six-year trophy drought by beating Bloemfontein Celtic in the MTN8 final last December.

The team has however battled for consistency in the league and their case has not been helped by injuries to key attackers such as last season's PSL top scorer Gabadinho Mhango as well as Thembinkosi Lorch, Tshegofatso Mabasa and Zakhele Lepasa.

However, Tuesday night's 1-0 league win, over Celtic, has taken the Buccaneers to within four points of league leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. The Tshwane team has played three games less, but it surely can't be disputed that with 11 league matches still to play this season, Pirates are in with a sniff at the league title.

They are of course also in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals as well as in the group phase of the Caf Confederation Cup. The quadruple remains a possibility, and a double or even a treble is there for the taking.

It's a long way still to go, and coach Josef Zinnbauer has been keen to play down the chances of winning the league.

But on the flip side, things are beginning to shape up nicely for Pirates, in terms of player availability.

In the absence of the injured forwards, midfielders such as Deon Hotto, Vincent Pule, Fortune Makaringe, Linda Mntambo and Kabelo Dlamini have stepped up to the plate big time in terms of goals and assists.

And now on top of that, a bunch of players are expected back in action soon. For starters, Mhango and Mabasa were on the bench against Phunya Sele Sele and made cameo appearances.

Zinnbauer then revealed after the match that Terrence Dzvukamanja, Thembinkosi Lorch and Nkanyiso Zungu could all be in contention for selection for the next game, at Chippa United on Saturday.

If Mhango, Mabasa and Lorch - who should be fresh and fired up, can quickly start contributing with goals and assists, and the likes of Hotto, Pule, Makaringe, Dlamini and Mntambo can continue as they have been of late, the Sea Robbers will have a very potent attack.

They also have quality in the holding midfield position, plenty of options in defence, and at the back goalkeeper Richard Ofori is looking settled and confident.

A couple more trophies are certainly not out of the question.