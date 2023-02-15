Why Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Ofori should make way for Chaine - Phali

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Avril Phali says Richard Ofori should only be considered for selection when Sipho Chaine is injured or suspended.

Ofori has been hit by injuries in the past two seasons

That has handed Chaine an opportunity to play

A former Pirates keeper chooses between Ofori and Chaine

WHAT HAPPENED? Ofori is battling to get back to full fitness after getting injured in October 2022 and the injury saw him miss the 2022 Fifa World Cup. His absence saw Siyabonga Mpontshane stepping in before Chaine grabbed the number one jersey.

Chaine was signed last September from Chippa United and according to Phali, he has done well so far in the matches he has played. This is despite the 26-year-old managing just two clean sheets in the six games he has featured in for Pirates across all competitions.

The ex-Buccaneers goalkeeper has explained why he thinks the club should stick with Chaine even if Ofori returns from injury.

WHAT WAS SAID: “This Sipho boy is impressive,” Phali told Sowetan Live. “I see no need for the coaches to bench him when Ofori comes back because he’s been doing well. In football, you can’t be chopping and changing keepers unless there are injuries and suspensions, so Ofori must wait until Sipho is injured or suspended...he can’t just walk straight into the XI.

“The coaches must guard against killing Sipho’s confidence because changing him for Ofori without any valid reason would kill the boy’s confidence. Ofori must wait for Sipho to get injured or get suspended because I don’t see Sipho dropping his performances.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ofori has become injury-prone and that has limited his playing time in the last two seasons. The Ghana goalkeeper’s injury woes come just as his Pirates contract is about to expire in June 2023.

It is to be seen if the Soweto giants will hand him a new contract despite his persistent struggles for fitness. The Buccaneers could be forced to look elsewhere for a new goalkeeper.

WHAT NEXT FOR OFORI? The Ghana international is now back in training and is working on getting himself to full fitness.

After reclaiming his full fitness, he will face the huge challenge of reclaiming the number one jersey from Chaine.