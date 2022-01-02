Why Orlando Pirates don't need new signings in January transfer window - Motale

Orlando Pirates legend Edward Motale strongly believes the Soweto giants' current squad doesn't need strengthening in the ongoing January transfer window.



The Buccaneers won their last two matches before the current mid-season and the victories elevated them to second place on the PSL standings - 14 points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.



Fadlu Davids, the Pirates co-coach, has stated that they have had “discussions internally” about prospective January signings as Bucs look to close the gap between them and Sundowns on the log.



"I don't think Pirates should strengthen their squad at the moment. They have a really good squad," Motale told GOAL.



"The players just need to understand that they are playing for a big team and they need to improve mentally. The club needs to work on the psychological aspect of their game.



"They have to be mentally strong because I believe that is something that is missing from the Pirates players this season."



The Buccaneers are bracing themselves for a wearying second round of the current season in which they will be competing in the PSL, Nedbank Cup and Caf Confederation Cup.



Motale, who helped Bucs clinch the Bob Save Supa Bowl (Nedbank Cup), Caf Super Cup and BP Top 8 Cup (MTN8) in 1996, believes winning this season's Nedbank Cup and finishing second in the PSL can be deemed a successful campaign for the team.



However, the former Bafana Bafana international feels that this can only be possible if the players' mentality improves as they tend to give up too easily during their matches.



"Yes, it would a successful season, but if they really want to win some silverware the club needs to improve the players' mentality," the 55-year-old retired defender said.



"They also still stand a chance of winning the league championship, but what I have picked up is that the players have a psychological problem this season.



"I have noticed that when the team is one-goal down they tend to throw in the towel and that is why I am saying they are not mentally strong."



Boitumelo Radiopane, 19, Olisa Ndah, 23, Goodman Mosele, 22, and Kwame Peprah, 21, are the youngsters who have been featuring for Bucs this season under Davids and his fellow co-coach Mandla Ncikazi.



"They also have some youngsters in the team. The youngsters playing for a big club like Pirates need guidance and help on the pitch," Motale explained.



"So, the coaches need to assist them or the management can maybe bring in a psychologist, who can help build and improve their mentality during a match.



"Pirates has everything in terms of players and resources required to challenge and win trophies this season, but they lack a strong mentality needed to win things."



The Buccaneers will resume their 2021/22 campaign against Algerian side JS Saoura in the Confederation Cup Group B match on February 13.