Bucs were unable to retain the top eight title they won last season and now turn their attention to Saturday’s league match against Stellenbosch FC

While rivals Kaizer Chiefs put up a spirited display against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 quarter-finals, Orlando Pirates bowed out with their tails between their legs after losing to Swallows FC

Although both Chiefs and Pirates lost, there were marked differences in the way the pair crashed out.

Amakhosi showed great character to come back from 2-0 down against the best team in the country, Mamelodi Sundowns, taking the game all the way to penalties.

Also a plus for Chiefs was the impact made by some of their new signings including Keagan Dolly, Kgaogelo Sekgota and Cole Alexander. With Stuart Baxter back in charge, the energy is good and there appears to be a real buzz around the camp.

Not so much at Pirates. Their success in the MTN8 last season aside, there was a feeling that Pirates under-performed in 2020/21 and that they have not done much to boost their squad in the off-season either.

Glaring striker shortage

There was also an unease around Zinnbauer’s position last season – supporters were not sold on his playing style, selections were questioned, and the German’s insistence of playing without a recognised striker was widely condemned. Yes he had injury problems upfront, but still regularly chose to bench the likes of Gabadinho Mhango and the Malawian was only introduced in the 81st minute against Swallows.

Top scorer in the league two seasons ago, Mhango impressed when coming on and added another dimension to Pirates, begging the question as to why he did not start.

A combination of injuries - Zakhele Lepasa and Tshegofatso Mabasa - and a seemingly a lack of trust in others - Mhango and Jean-Marc Makusu Mundele - suggests Bucs are short in that department. Yes the only striker which was brought in during the transfer window, Monnapule Saleng, was loaned straight out to Swallows. After losing to the Birds and starting without a striker, that decision seems strange.

Central midfield

Central midfield





A bit of a PSL journeyman, the former Sundowns, Ajax Cape Town, Maritzburg United and Chippa United man has played more of his career at right-back.

Overall last season he wasn’t great and fans were quick to get on Mabaso’s case. That Zinnbauer turned to Mabaso once more, for the very first game of the season, and that he again failed to impress, will not have gone down well. To be fair there are some injury issues, but surely Siphesihle Ndlovu would have been a better option to start in the middle of the park.

Overall, it’s been clear to see that Bucs have rarely fired on all cylinders over the past year; at best they’ve enjoyed patches of form, something is not quite clicking in the machinery. A couple more dubious selections and a few more poor results and the pressure will ratchet up very quickly.