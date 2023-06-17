Why Orlando Pirates are best suited for Marumo Gallants' Otladisa - Malesela

Former Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela has explained why he thinks winger Katlego Otladisa should join Orlando Pirates.

Was one of the outstanding Gallants players last season

Has reportedly attracted Pirates' interest

Former coach explains why he should join Bucs

WHAT HAPPENED? Otladisa just finished a season in which he was one of the best performers for Gallants. He started the season under the guidance of Romain Folz before Malesela took over at Bahlabani ba Ntwa. Raymond Mdaka and Dylan Kerr also maintained trust in Otladisa after Malesela left the club.

Impressive performances have now seen Otladisa being linked with a move to Pirates. Malesela details why he thinks the attacker’s career will progress if he joins the Soweto giants.

WHAT MALESELA SAID: “It’s good for him that he finds a club,” Malesela told KickOff.

“Ever since I came, there’s been a lot of maturity in him, he’s been growing. So it’s just up to him to handle himself properly.

“But it’s a good thing for him, and at least he is not going to a place where it’s completely foreign, there is Phillip Ndlondlo, and there is also Miguel Timm.

“So, he will have help from them. I think that is going to work in his favour. He is a good player this boy, it’s just that there are a few things in his head that he must fix. I think he gets easily intimidated, and it goes to his head.

“If he can get rid of those things then all will be well for him. But coming from where he is coming where there were a lot of challenges at Marumo, it will be a relief for him because there was a lot that was not good at Marumo.

“It will help him personally in his life and maybe even financially because the boy just had a kid. But other than that, he is a good player and also a team player. It’s a good signing considering that Pirates doesn’t really have out-and-out wingers you know, except for Saleng and Lorch who cuts in too much.

“They need a backup of this boy’s calibre; I think it’s a good thing for both the club and the player.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Pirates returning to the Caf Champions League, they are in the hunt for players with the pedigree to help them in their continental campaign. Otladisa fits the bill after he showed class in the Caf Confederation Cup with Marumo Gallants.

The experience he gained in that competition could be valuable for the Buccaneers. With Pirates reportedly set to offload Fortune Makaringe, that could create space for Otladisa in Jose Riveiro's squad.

With another Pirates winger Monnapule Saleng reportedly said to have attracted teams from overseas, Otladisa would be an apt replacement.

WHAT NEXT FOR OTLADISA? The former Mamelodi Sundowns player is now waiting for his next move after Gallants were relegated from the Premier Soccer League.