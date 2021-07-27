Why Orlando Pirates are actively involved in transfer window - Mbele explains

The Buccaneers reveal the reason behind their transfer policy which has seen them sign over 30 players in the past three seasons

Orlando Pirates have come out to defend their transfer policy which has seen them sign more than 30 players in the last three transfer windows.

The Buccaneers have already been actively involved in the ongoing window by bringing on board Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu from Maritzburg United, Goodman Mosele from Baroka FC, and Monnapule Saleng (Free State Stars).

The club’s administrative officer Floyd Mbele has defended their active involvement in the transfer period, insisting their recruitment exercise is mainly backed by the recommendations which they receive from the technical bench.

What has been said?

“I don’t think it’s a fair assessment that we sign too many players,” Mbele said as quoted by Sowetan.

“The question is who’s not signing players? Look at the teams above us [AmaZulu and Mamelodi Sundowns]. How many players have they signed?

“Even Kaizer [Chiefs] have been signing players now that their transfer ban is over.

“The coaching team tells us when the team needs reinforcing. Currently, all the players are in pre-season and they [technical team] will come back to us to tell us if there are players who have to be released or more to be added.

“They will tell what they are comfortable working with because you don’t want a squad where some players are dejected due to lack of game time, but also you have to maintain a balance given that we living in uncertain times due to Covid-19 pandemic.”

Why Pirates must beef up squad

Mbele has further explained with the uncertainty being brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and the team’s participation in Caf Confederation Cup next season, they have to do everything to beef up their squad for any eventualities.

“The pandemic has a huge impact on the wellness of players. It’s not just about recovery, but whether you can play immediately after you’ve recovered,” Mbele continued.

“You have to bear in mind the travelling you have to do when playing in the Confederation Cup.

"For instance, when we went to Libya [to face Ahli Benghazi], we had to take four flights to get there, and four to return, then we had a PSL match a few days later. You need to keep the squad fresh for such challenges.”

By virtue of finishing third in the PSL last season, Pirates have another chance to compete in the Confederation Cup.

