Why Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs should forget about catching Mamelodi Sundowns - Lane

Orlando Pirated legend Gavin Lane strongly believes that Mamelodi Sundowns will win this season's Premier Soccer League title.

Masandawana are sitting pretty at the top of the PSL standings - 14 points clear of second-placed Royal AM, who have a game in hand.

Kaizer Chiefs and Lane's former club, Pirates, occupy the third and fourth spots respectively and they are both 16 points behind Sundowns, who are looking to clinch their fourth consecutive league championship this term.

However, Chiefs have three games in hand which are against Cape Town City, Lamontville Golden Arrows and TS Galaxy.

Having won the 1994 National Professional Soccer League title with Pirates, Lane doesn't see Sundowns dropping many points after the current international Fifa break.

"I think the league will be very difficult for any other team to challenge for except Sundowns," Lane told GOAL.

"Sundowns are on such a high, unless if they come back from this international break and they hit a little bit of a wobble.

"But I don't think anyone is going to catch Sundowns. No matter what any other teams do."

The retired defender pointed out that the race to finish second and third is still open with spots in next season's Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup up for grabs.

"The only other teams which have the buying power obviously are Chiefs and Pirates even Stellenbosch FC might have it," the former AmaZulu FC star added.

"But it will be very difficult ask for any team the catch Sundowns. I think everyone is just fighting for second and third places at the moment."