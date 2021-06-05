Why Nurkovic's form is good news all-round for Kaizer Chiefs

The win in Mpumalanga was enough to lift the Soweto giants above the Rockets on the table on goal difference and into the top eight bracket

Samir Nurkovic has made a habit of scoring important goals for Kaizer Chiefs and he was at it again on Saturday with the winning goal against TS Galaxy in a 1-0 league victory at the Mbombela Stadium.

Nurkovic has certainly failed to hit the highs of last season, when he scored 13 league goals for Chiefs, 14 in total for the club, and also contributed with six assists.

However, it has to be taken into account that he missed the opening three months of the season to injury. Since returning to action in the new year, he's made a solid contribution with five goals and four assists in all competitions. That includes winning goals against Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates as well as AmaZulu.

Also worth noting as we near the transfer window period, is that the Serbian marksman was linked with a move to Al Ahly during the closing months of 2020. This was fueled by the somewhat cryptic remarks made by ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt, who at one point suggested the striker was fit to play, but yet was not being selected for matchday squads.

So it may come as a relief to Chiefs fans to see the effort and endeavor Nurkovic has shown in the club's cause in recent weeks.

His goal on Saturday against Galaxy was extra important in that it earned Chiefs a place in next season’s MTN8. It is after all always a downer for any big club and fans alike when having to watch the season-opening top eight competition from the outside.

Saturday's goal aside, it was a spirited, fighting performance from the 28-year-old, who helped set the tone with a wholehearted display. He took some hard knocks for the cause in Nelspruit and played with the spirit of someone who is committed to the club and not eyeing the exit door.

Of course it may just be down to his temperament and professionalism, and it probably helps too that Chiefs will be lining up soon for the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

At least now - after back-to-back league wins - the Glamour Boys can take some winning momentum into their two-legged showdown with Wydad Casablanca.

And it wouldn’t be surprising to see Nurkovic popping up to make a vital difference there either; he’s shown he has a knack of scoring when needed most. Now if only Chiefs can keep what has been a leaky defence watertight for a few more games...