Why Ntseki was unlucky to lose his Bafana Bafana job

The 51-year-old won four, drew three and lost two of the nine games in which he was in charge of the South African senior national football team

If a couple of crucial moments had gone his way, coach Molefi Ntseki could have been looking forward to taking Bafana Bafana to the Afcon in Cameroon next year rather than looking for a new job.

Ntseki’s average points per game in his reign was 1.56, higher than previous incumbents such as Stuart Baxter (both his spells), Pitso Mosimane (in his second spell), Joel Santana, Gordon Igesund, Carlos Alberta Parreira (during his first spell) and even Clive Barker.

The problem when looking at those numbers is that Ntseki didn’t even make it to double digits for games played.

The point is though, that Ntseki wasn’t doing particularly badly. It was more a case of wrong place, wrong time for the coach.

Nteski was in some ways always going to be set up to be the scapegoat if Bafana did not qualify for Afcon.

With no experience in the PSL, many questioned his credentials when appointed by Safa.

His lack of top-flight experience doesn’t make Ntseki a bad coach, but it can be easier for a coach to carry more stature if he’s ‘been there and done that’ in terms of on-the-field success, whether as a coach or in his own playing career.

It was certainly safe to say Ntseki was not a popular choice with the fans, and even ex-players and coaches have been vocal over the past week in terms of criticising the outgoing national team tactician.

Fine margins

It’s not too far-fetched to say that Thapelo Morena could have saved Ntseki’s job. Although Ntseki drew more criticism for setting up defensively in the 1-1 draw with Ghana, his tactics actually worked very well as South Africa’s wing-backs overloaded the flanks when on attack.

This saw both Morena and Sifiso Hlanti getting some very good opportunities and Morena, in particular, should have scored at least one of his two guilt-edged chances. Bafana more than matched Ghana in that game but had to settle for a point in the end.

Then in the match away in Sudan, South Africa had more of the ball and the better of the goalscoring chances. But Sudan were clinical with the few opportunities which did come their way (although Thulani Hlatshwayo should have done better for the second goal), and Bafana were unlucky when a Themba Zwane header cannoned back off the crossbar.

If just one or two of the moments had resulted in different outcomes, Bafana could well have been looking forward to going to next year’s Afcon.

But such are the tight margins in the game, that instead it’s Ntseki who is packing his Bafana Bafana bags and looking for new employment.