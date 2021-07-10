Why new signing Mosele will succeed at Orlando Pirates - Sebapole

The youngster's transfer to the Buccaneers has come at the right time according to his former youth coach

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Brian Sebapole has backed Goodman Mosele to succeed at Orlando Pirates.

The 21-year-old sensation recently joined the Soweto giants on a four-year deal from Baroka FC where he emerged from nowhere to become one of the best central midfielders in the country.

Mosele, who was named 2019/20 PSL Young Player of the Season, is currently part of the South Africa squad which will compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Sebapole, who is credited for unearthing Mosele in the North West, believes playing in the Olympic Games will help prepare the former Stilfontein Real Hearts player for life at Pirates.

“The move came at the right time for the boy,” Sebapole said when speaking to Daily Sun.

“I believe with his inclusion in the U23 national team that is going to the Olympics will also assist him to gain a lot of experience that will help in terms of competing for his place at Pirates.”

Mosele will compete with Bafana internationals Ben Motshwari and Thabang Monare for a place in the Pirates starting line-up.

“He just has to hold his head high, keep focusing and working hard as he has been and things will work out for him,” Sebapole, who plied his trade in the USA and China during his playing days, said.

Mosele was nurtured in the City of Matlosana academy under its 2010 legacy programme having been discovered while playing in the U12s.

“From a very early age, he showed a lot of courage and maturity. He had so much potential,” former Jomo Cosmos star Sebapole recalled.

Article continues below

“It was very difficult to ignore such talent. He realised that himself, which is why he pushed himself that hard. He really pushed himself to get where he is now.”

Baroka snapped up Mosele from amateur side Stilfontein Real Hearts in 2016 and he went on to make 83 appearances in the PSL for the Limpopo-based side.

He helped Baroka win their first major trophy when they clinched the 2018/19 Telkom Knockout Cup, coincidentally against Pirates having played in all of the team's four matches in the tournament.