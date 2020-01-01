Why Motsepe could quit as Mamelodi Sundowns president - Safa boss Jordaan

The Masandawana chief is hoping to replace Ahmad Ahmad in the highest football office on the continent

boss Patrice Motsepe will need to step down at the Chloorkop-based giants if he is elected new Confederation of African Football (Caf) president.

This is according to the South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan, who has recently announced that his organisation endorses Motsepe as their Caf presidential candidate.

Jordaan explained that Safa has strict rulings against club owners serving as an association president at the same time.

More teams

However, Caf’s constitution does not have such a provision and as such a club owner could serve as president of African football's ruling body.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

“In the Safa constitution‚ section 36.7‚ no club owner can be a Safa president for obvious conflict of interest reasons," Jordaan said on Times Live.

"Caf doesn’t have that provision‚ but from governance and not a constitutional point of view.

"You have to step down from a governance stand-point because you can’t sit there and talk of all African federations and club competitions when you have an interest. I think he understands‚”

Motsepe's nomination has been submitted to the continental mother body before the November 12 deadline as he looks to replace Ahmad Ahmad as the Caf president.

Malagasy football administrator Ahmad has been at the helm of Caf since 2017 after succeeding 's Issa Hayatou, who served for 29 years.

“Gianni Infantino [Fifa president] wasn’t an association president‚ nor was Sepp Blatter‚ nor was Issa Hayatou and Joao Havelange," Jordaan continued.

"It’s not a requirement that you be a national association president in order to be a continental and global president. We also don’t want any compromise or breach of ethics on governance in football.”

Motsepe bought a 51% share in Sundowns in 2004 and later took total control of the Tshwane giants by buying the remaining share and became the sole owner and shareholder of the club.

Article continues below

The mining magnate has transformed Masandawana into one of the best football clubs on the continent as they are perennial Caf title contenders.

The Brazilians have won 15 major trophies including the Champions League and Caf Super Cup since Motsepe took over the club 16 years ago.

Motsepe will become the second person from Southern Africa to head Caf since its creation in 1957 after Ahmad if he wins the presidential elections which are pencilled for March 2021 in .