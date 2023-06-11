Why Mosimane wants to meet Arsenal legend Vieira - 'I will fly to wherever he is'

Pitso Mosimane has expressed his wish to meet Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira to discuss the future of black coaches in Europe.

Vieira was in Istanbul to witness Man City win maiden CL trophy

He won major silverware in his playing days and currently, he's into coaching

Mosimane reveals desire to meet him

WHAT HAPPENED: Vieira had a successful stint with Arsenal and France during his playing days, and he recently worked for Crystal Palace as a manager.

While Yaya Toure is currently working as a coach at Tottenham Hotspur's academy having done his coaching badges.

Mosimane believes the duo is good enough to advise him on tips to assist the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach to excel in Europe.

WHAT HE SAID: "High Level, I hope one day I will meet these brothers," Mosimane responded to a GOAL graphic of Vieira and Yaya Toure.

"Especially coach Vieira because he worked with a credible colleague of mine, in fact, my tutor Osian Roberts.

"I would fly over to wherever he is just to have lunch and have a discussion to understand how they, he sees the future of the black coaches in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Gulf since I have been working in this space for almost 3 years."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After leaving Sundowns, Mosimane's first challenge was in Egypt with Al Ahly.

'Jingles', as he is famously known, went on to win two Caf Champions League titles, as many Caf Super Cups and an Egyptian Cup.

He later joined Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia and helped them win the second-tier title and gain promotion to the Saudi Pro League, but it is not clear whether he will stay.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane has hinted he would love to coach in Europe if an opportunity comes his way.