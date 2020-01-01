Why Mosimane shouldn’t have extended his stay at Mamelodi Sundowns

The retired Amakhosi striker shares his thoughts on the manager's new four-year deal with the Brazilians

After signing a new four-year contract with last week, former striker Patrick Mayo believes coach Pitso Mosimane should not have extended his stay with the Tshwane giants.

The retired striker says he hoped ‘Jingles’ would follow in the footsteps of manager Pep Guardiola in moving to a different country, stating that the Spaniard won everything in his native just like Mosimane did with the Brazilians.

Mosimane has lifted the Premier Soccer League ( ) on four occasions, Caf and Super Cup, two Telkom Knockout Cups as well as the Nedbank Cup titles with the reigning PSL champions and his new deal will see him at Chloorkop until June 2024.

“I’d like to congratulate Pitso but I don’t think it was a good decision to renew his contract with Sundowns. He has won everything, what is he staying for in ?” Mayo told Isolezwe.

“I know there are people like Manqoba Mngqithi who are doing a good job at Sundowns and they don’t shine. It can happen that he [Pitso] is scared he might not work with the people I just mentioned if he goes outside of the country.

“In my view, he should go to other countries abroad and test his ability in terms of his coaching career.”

The former SuperSport United player looked at the current Citizens manager in the English Premier League, saying Guardiola has lifted every trophy in Spain but managed to go to to measure his progress.

“Look at Pep Guardiola who was born in Spain, he played for for many years and ended up as their coach,” added the legend.

“He has won almost every trophy on offer in Spain but decided to move on after seeing there’s nothing left for him at home.

“He went to in Germany where he won the German and other trophies, he left for .

“As we speak, he has lifted the English Premier League twice, he is now looking to lift the Uefa Champions League.

"You can see his CV is rich and maybe he will look to coach national teams when he leaves England.

“I thought Pitso would think along those lines.”

Meanwhile, the former Bafana Bafana coach admitted receiving offers from a number of PSL clubs whilst reports also suggested he was a wanted by North African clubs.